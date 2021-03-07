The Juneau Economic Development Council is looking for five Alaskan or Yukon entrepreneurs to compete in the annual Pitch Contest, and a variety of presenters of “Innovation Shorts” to be featured in the 10th Annual Innovation Summit on April 7-9.
The Innovation Summit annually gathers entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, policymakers, innovators, and experts in their field to network, learn, share, inspire, and create solutions to Alaska’s unique economic challenges. The summit will explore the theme Localization in a Global Economy.
JEDC is seeking five entrepreneurs to pitch their business in front of summit attendees; attendees will crowdfund a cash prize for the winner. Entrepreneurs will be given a chance to speak publicly on their business venture to a diverse group of peers, investors and business leaders during a 10-minute pitch. Previous Pitch Contest competitors include Amalga Distillery, Attently, Renewable Energy Alaska Project, Coppa, The Sawmill Farm, Tundra Tonics, and Salty Lady Seafood Company. The deadline for a completed application is March 19.
In addition to the Pitch Contest, JEDC is seeking a variety of presenters to showcase original ideas at this year’s summit through 10-minute Innovation Shorts presentations.
The Innovation Shorts offer conference attendees a glimpse into a host of smaller topics that encompass the larger conference themes, such as: business with a sense of place, ownership structures that deliver for community, pandemic pivots that worked, and big ideas whose time has come. JEDC also accepts Innovation Shorts that explore new ideas or innovations relevant to Alaska’s economy. Product or service promotions are not accepted. The application deadline is March 12.
Register at jedc.org/innovation.