The Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education has partnered with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to hold a virtual job fair March 30 through April 2.
The virtual format will allow job seekers to meet safely and directly with employers, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. It is open statewide and emphasizes connecting people with disabilities and employers.
Virtual “attendees” should be prepared to submit their resumes virtually to an employer; and be prepared for “on the spot” interviews. Sign language interpreters will be available. Contact the Anchorage Midtown Job Center, 907-269-4759; TTY: 907-269-4745 or email midtown.jobcenter@alaska.gov.
For more information, visit, jobs.alaska.gov/jobfairs/virtual.html