Oil and gas exploration companies offered more than $7 million for the rights to explore 191,248 acres of Alaska land in the Arctic region.
The North Slope and Beaufort Sea Areawide lease sale was originally scheduled for late 2020, but was delayed as the state prepared to hold the sales online for the first time through EnergyNet. The lease sale saw an increase in the number of tracts receiving bids, acres sold, and number of bidders over the last sale in fall 2019, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
Despite economic conditions from COVID-19 and low oil prices seen over the past year, the number of tracts receiving bids and total amount bid is encouraging for the industry’s future in Alaska.
“This is good news for Alaskans,” said Tom Stokes, director of the Division of Oil and Gas. “We look forward to working with these companies to ensure Alaska’s future in energy development.”
Many of the tracts receiving bids have been leased before, with well or seismic survey information linked to them. This means new bidders will be able to leverage available data to refine exploration targets, according to the news release.
Between the North Slope and Beaufort Sea areas,115 bids were received, totaling more than $7 million from five bidders. Great Bear Petroleum, who recently received approval for the Alkaid and Talitha units to begin oil development, acquired offset acreage to their units. Hilcorp North Slope, who took over as operator of the Prudhoe Bay Unit last year, bid on tracts adjacent to PBU. Oil Search and Lagniappe added to their inventory of leases, perhaps bolstering future drilling targets. One new bidder was Arctic Circle Exploration, LLC.