The membership of Fairbanks Native Association has elected six people to its board of directors.
Renee Linton and Terri Cadzow join incumbents Travis Cole, Sharon Hildebrand, Charlene Stern and Tonya Garnett.
Members also approved a change to FNA’s Articles of Incorporation that would let board officers serve for three years instead of one.
The elections, held March 12 at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, covered 2021 and 2020 vacant board seats. The 2020 election was postponed last year due to COVID-19. It was a walk-through event due to COVID-19 precautions.
Linton, Cole and Hildebrand were on the 2020 ballot. Stern, Garnett and Cadzow were on the 2021 ballot.
Cole is the expeditor at Tanana Chiefs Conference. Cadzow is the executive assistant for health services at TCC, and Linton works as a rural economic development specialist at TCC.
Hildebrand works for Doyon, Ltd. as the village outreach liaison. Garnett oversees the Native Village of Venetie Special Projects and is self-employed. Stern is the interim vice chancellor for Rural, Community and Native Education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the vice president of Tanana Chiefs Conference.
They join Jessica Black, Andrea Durney-Nield, Glenn “Manny” Carlo, and Anna Frank on the board. In a meeting following elections, the board voted to elect Black as president, Garnett as vice president, Durney-Nield as secretary, and Hildebrand as treasurer.
FNA thanks outgoing board members Beverly Kokrine and Gerald “Jerry” Sam for their time, expertise and guidance in helping to improve FNA operations.