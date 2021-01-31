Have you ever seen a baby when she first learns to crawl? She gets up on all fours and pushes herself backwards. I watched one of these miniature people crawl the other day and was fascinated by her joy in her newfound freedom. She was absolutely hauling across the room (backwards of course) cooing and giggling right up to the moment that a vicious sofa jumped behind her and trapped her little legs.
Giggles quickly turned to tears as the more she tried to free herself from the clutches of the wicked sofa the more stuck she became. As she continued to struggle, getting angrier at the sofa for trapping her innocent little body, we adults standing 5-foot, 9-inches above her could only laugh at sight of a baby blaming the sofa for a problem she herself had created and who was, by her actions, making her predicament worse. This phenomenon is called “self-deception” and is not confined to newly mobile infants.
Flash back 165 years to the two Vienna General Hospital’s maternity wards. The ward served by midwives functioned normally, but in the ward attended by doctors patients died in alarming numbers by a set of symptoms known as “child bed fever.”
So severe was the mortality rate that women would routinely give birth in the streets and then come to the hospital. A young physician named Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that he and the other prestigious doctors were carrying "particles"’ on their own hands from cadavers to maternity patients. For his discovery, he was ostracized by the other physicians because they could not believe that they had a role in the problem. That phenomenon is called “self-deception” and is not confined to 19th century medical practitioners.
Flash forward to your worst boss, coworker, subordinate, or relative. Could everyone around them including you recognize their badness? Probably. Did this individual in question recognize their own evil contributions? Probably not. What kept them from seeing how their attitudes and behavior had such a negative effect on those around them? This is self-deception, and Scott Adams has made a small fortune writing about it in Dilbert cartoons (see comic section in today’s paper — after you finish this column).
The bad news is that self-deception is really one of biggest barriers to effective leadership, team building, customer service and corporate profitability. It infects every level of an organization. Self-deception is not a new phenomenon. It has been recorded as far back as 2,000 years ago when Matthew writes “How can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when all the time there is a plank in your own eye?” We tend to judge ourselves by our intentions while judging others by their actions. That is self-deception in action.
The good news is that we each have the power to halt self-deception if we will only stop and view our problems, or our problem people, from outside of the box. A person suffering from self-deception is like someone who is inside a box and cannot see out. In our relationships at work it’s very easy to end up with multiple people inside the box and then things can get ugly.
Next time you think that you or someone around you is suffering from self-deception ask them: “is it time to start thinking outside the box?” It gives a cliché a whole new meaning. I must confess that I wish I had started thinking outside the box much earlier in my business career. A couple of you reading this column today really deserve my apology and I hereby offer it to you.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.