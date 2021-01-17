After nearly five decades in the timber industry, Southeast Alaska Native corporation Sealaska is transitioning out of its logging operations this year.
Sealaska is owned by more than 22,000 Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian shareholders and manages 362,000 acres of land in Southeast Alaska’s temperate rainforest. Logging operations sustained the corporation in its first decades, but in recent years the corporation has diversified its business holdings and invested in a range of businesses that support healthy oceans. These include geotechnical engineering, marine construction, freshwater remediation, and nearly $1 billion in operations dedicated to producing low-impact foods from the sea.
“Logging created value for our Alaska Native shareholders for decades, and it brought us to where we are today. We’re grateful for the commitment and professionalism that led to our success,” said Sealaska CEO Anthony Mallott in a news release. “But we’ve now built an organization that can thrive well into the future, and that means engaging in activities with more enduring benefits for our communities.”
The result of all of Sealaska’s reinvention is that logging comprises a small percentage of the company’s total revenue. The time is right to pursue other options, Mallott said. The corporation is focusing on community-based programs that balance its natural resources that will benefit shareholders in the longterm.
Sealaska is one of 12 Alaska-based regional corporations formed under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
In addition to building successful new lines of business, Sealaska supports education, workforce development, stewardship and economic programs to help people and communities transition to new economies based on long-term stewardship of natural resources.
“Programs we support provide a pathway to migrate jobs to sustainable alternatives that foster balanced ecosystems,” Mallott said. “Our Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian people have been connected to these lands for 10,000 years. It’s important to us to take care of our land and resources in a way that will benefit all people for generations to come.”