Meredith Saum of Fairbanks has earned Certified Fraud Examiner credentials from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and leading provider of anti-fraud training and education.
Saum is the owner of Five Hole Accounting and Investigation and is an experienced forensic accountant. She is also a licensed private detective and tax preparer. Saum was awarded the CFE credential after meeting the ACFE’s character, experience and education requirements, according to a news release. She also has demonstrated knowledge in four areas critical to fighting fraud: fraudulent financial transactions, fraud prevention and deterrence, legal elements of fraud, and fraud investigation.
CFEs have the ability to examine data and records to detect and trace fraudulent transactions; interview suspects to obtain information and confessions; write investigation reports; advise clients as to their findings; testify at trial; understand the law as it relates to fraud and fraud investigations; and identify the underlying factors that motivate individuals to commit fraud.