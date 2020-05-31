Vitality: “The capacities to live, grow, or develop. Physical or intellectual vigor. Energy. The characteristic, principle, or force that distinguishes living things from non-living things. The power to survive.”
If, as business leaders in Fairbanks, we agree that organizational vitality is important, (and if you don’t, then move on now to the TV guide or comics) then it might be worth a few moments of reflection on what we as the leaders of our respective businesses are doing to ensure our vitality. Tom Peters once said that the vitality of any organization is equal to the sum of the audacity quotients of each employee’s individual self renewal project.
Several weeks ago I was privileged to write in this space about the real value of education to teenagers, and two weeks ago we focused on the motivation and performance value of training and renewal for staff. Today I’d like to reflect for a few sentences the importance of audacious renewal projects for you and me as managers.
Like you, I subscribe to the principle that an organization’s people are its most important assets. The unfortunate implication of describing people as assets (which they really are), is that assets rapidly depreciate when not maintained and upgraded. This begs the question — are we actively pursuing audacious self-renewal programs to stay ahead of the change curve in order to effectively lead our organizations? I’m not talking about taking vacations. I’m referring to continuously upgrading personal insight, inspiration, knowledge and skills. This is one of the most important questions senior managers can answer.
If the best leaders are the best teachers and the best teachers are the best students, then for me the answer is to develop the attitude of a curious student. That attitude includes becoming an avid reader again, re-prioritizing television — downward, and taking advantage of training opportunities offered by community colleges, universities and other learning organizations. I’ve started digging into John Maxwell leadership books — and I’m learning a lot that I thought I already knew. There is an ancient quote that “leaders are readers.” Besides this column (which is a great start), what are you reading?
Finally, organizations’ senior managers need to focus on the word “audacious” in self-renewal plans, with “audacious” meaning spirited, original and innovative. If we are not getting better faster than our competition is getting better, then we’re getting worse. Just like computers and delicate instruments, human resources require constant maintenance and upgrade. Would you hire a lawyer who hadn’t stayed current with the law, an accountant unfamiliar with the latest tax codes, or a physician who knew nothing about 21st century medicine?
Who needs audacious self-renewal plans more than the leader at the top? Your organization’s vitality (see definition in paragraph one) depends upon your answer. It’s worth thinking about. More importantly, it’s worth acting upon.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.