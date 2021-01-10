Less than a year after it declared bankruptcy and only months after it reopened under new ownership, Ravn Alaska is looking to revitalize regional air traffic in Alaska.
The company resumed operations in November 2020 and now serves 10 communities throughout the state: Anchorage, Fairbanks, Kenai, Homer, Valdez, Unalakleet, Cold Bay, Dutch Harbor, Sand Point and St. Paul.
Ravn Air Group filed for bankruptcy in April, after the coronavirus pandemic gutted the industry.
Rob McKinney, who started FLOAT Shuttle, a California air taxi service, was part of the group that acquired some of RavnAir Group’s assets in August for $9.5 million. Included in the purchase were 10 de Havilland Dash-8-100 aircraft. McKinney is CEO of the new company, rebranded as Ravn Alaska.
“Our plan is to slowly and organically build back up to serve the same communities that the previous Ravn served,” McKinney said. “We want to get there in a slow and methodical way.”
The company is continuing to expand, planning to add flights to Kodiak and Aniak soon. It is flying Dash 8 planes with 25-37 seats.
Ravn is in the process of changing one of its Dash-8 aircraft to all cargo and is reaching out to business customers that were previously served by Ravn.
“We are open for cargo right now,” McKinney said.
Business is picking up and McKinney said Ravn had one of its busiest days ever last week.
“Things are looking fantastic,” he said. “We’ve had just a phenomenal response from our communities.”
Daily flights between Fairbanks and Anchorage started on Nov. 3. The flight leaves Anchorage at 2:30 p.m. and lands in Fairbanks at 3:40 p.m. The return flight leaves Fairbanks at 4:10 p.m. and lands at 5:25.
Ravn is promoting discounted one-way fares, available through Tuesday, for travel between Anchorage and the other communities it serves. The fares, which start at $59 one-way from Fairbanks, are good for travel through March 31. For more information, visit ravnalaska.com.
McKinney said the fares are an expression of gratitude to the communities, a way to celebrate its return to business in the era of COVID-19.
Ravn is following CDC best practices for COVID-19 safety, as well as guidelines from the state, cities and boroughs. All passengers and crew must wear a mask the airline is enforcing social distancing protocols. In addition, Ravn staff regularly disinfects high-touch surfaces and passengers must confirm they do not have COVID symptoms. Passengers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with community guidelines before travel.
McKinney said the Dash-8s have the same filtration as larger planes.
“We believe we are as safe as any airline out there,” he said.
