When Dennis Wilfer moved here from Wisconsin in 1973 to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks on the GI Bill, he never dreamed he’d someday own and operate a large and successful steel supply and recycling company. That’s exactly what happened, though, and now, 29 years after founding C & R Pipe and Steel, Inc. Wilfer has 43 employees and millions of dollars in inventory stacked around his massive 56-acre pipe yard at the east end of Van Horn Road.
C & R sells steel and aluminum pipes, plates, sheets, angles, beams, channels, gratings, tubing, culverts and rebar and also has a recycling division that has grown to be about 50% of the business. Wilfer welcomed the News-Miner to his office last week and talked about how he came to be where he is today.
“I never had any fancy goal of wanting to do this or do that,” Wilfer explained, noting that he quit school after a year to take advantage of the plentiful job opportunities offered by the building of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. “I guess I was in the wrong place at the right time, or the right place at the wrong time. For a while I worked for a company that did a lot of oilfield surplus, and eventually felt I kind of had to go my own way or find a different job. I talked to my wife and she backed me. We were fairly newly married with two young kids, so there was a certain financial risk, but she said, ‘OK, give it a shot.’”
Wilfer started the business with one partner, no employees and a “very small checking account.” He later bought out his partner and moved the company from a rented location off of South Cushman to its current location in 1998.
“I never would have figured that we would grow like this. I’ve always said I’m not out there trying to be the biggest, I just wanted to make a living. But you take advantage of what opportunities are presented,” Wilfer said.
C & R has a diverse customer base that includes residential customers as well as large contractors such as Exclusive Paving, HC Contractors, Great Northwest, Inc. They also trade back and forth with fabrication companies such as Interior Mobile Welding, Griffard Steel, Inc., Hector’s Welding, Inc. and Greer Tank & Welding.
“We got to take care of the little guys, the business owners who just need small portions of stuff, so numbers-wise there’s probably more of them, but the business is sustained by commercial accounts,” he said.
After talking in his office for a while, Wilfer and his visitor climbed into his pickup truck for a tour of the pipe yard. Wilfer’s 4-year-old black lab, Ruger, eagerly jumped in the back seat of the truck and draped himself over the towel-covered center console to supervise the tour.
As he drove deeper into the yard, Wilfer explained the different product stacked on racks or arranged in orderly piles throughout the property.
“I got a heck of a collection of stuff around here,” Wilfer said. “Up here is where we keep all of our structural steel, like plates and different grades of steel product. In the summer time culverts are a very active part of the business, as is rebar,” Wilfer said. “Here’s our beam inventory, and then we start getting into pipe. I’ve got a lot of pipe. Pipe is used for all kinds of things. You always think of pipelines, but actually the majority of it is used for water projects, pilings and other structural building components.”
Wilfer said some of his pipe is new product but he also purchases surplus quantities of material from oil companies when it becomes available. If the product is in near perfect condition it gets sold as is. If not, it’s sold as scrap.
“Scrap is a big portion of what we sell. We’re a big recycler of metals. We cut it to size, then make sure you have any additional material is out of it, and as rail cars come available we ship it out,” Wilfer said. “One of your biggest challenges for scrap steel is getting rail cars. There’s only so many available, so that’s why there’s product sitting here, waiting to be shipped. I sell a lot of scrap to Nucor Steel in Seattle, and they turn it into flat bar and rebar and I buy it back. It gives me no price advantage either selling the scrap or buying the steel, I just happen to be uniquely one of the very few people who does both ends of the business.”
Though Wilfer tries to buy U.S. made steel as much as possible, Alaska’s remote location means it’s often less expensive to purchase it from countries such as Japan, Taiwan or the Philippines.
“I don’t like to do China, so I don’t buy from them much. We’ll import stuff from overseas and that will come direct to Vancouver, Washington by ship and then get trucked to Seattle and come up here by barge. Once it hits Whittier it gets loaded on a train and shipped here,” Wilfer said, waving his hand at a portion of the 1,000 feet of rail siding bordering two sides of the property.
Wilfer said he didn’t plan to open a recycling division and fell into it almost by accident.
“When you’re in the steel business, you’re going to get scrap metal as a byproduct. We’d accumulate this and that and would fill maybe a rail car or two a year. With the used tubulars, some of them are good for re-use in a well applications in the Lower 48, some of it is good enough to be used for structural, such as pilings, fence poles, flag poles and some of it would just be turned into scrap because it’s too bad to use for anything else,” Wilfer said. “After doing that for a short time, Sohio Alaska came to me and asked if I’d be interested in a scrap contract. At the time I only had two guys working with me, but I said, ‘Yeah, we’ll give it a try.’ At the end of the year they came back and asked if we’d like a five year contract. It was an opportunity and we made some money at it and it just grew from there.”
Wilfer explained how C & R recycles slightly used oil field casings.
“They run the tubing down the hole and do site repair, and can be in and out in the same day. But once it’s in and out of the hole so many times, they start to worry about metal fatigue, so they’ll say it’s junk. I buy it from them and straighten it and make things. A lot of that stuff goes for fence panels, corral panels and dog stakes. People use it to make various things out of it. So instead of just recycling, we find a reuse for the product. If it’s metal, we recycle it.”
Wilfer and his wife, Lezlie, keep several horses at their Chena Ridge home, and Wilfer is also a pilot and hockey player. He said that, while he’s “not getting any younger,” he has no plans to retire because he wouldn’t know what to do with himself.
“I think about it, but I also think, ‘What am I going to do then?’ My dad is retired and he’s bored to death. You see a lot of people that say, ‘Well, I’m going to retire and play golf,’ but after six months of playing golf they say, ‘OK, that’s enough of that.’”
