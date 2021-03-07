We just ended an introduction to business class with a great discussion on personal and business branding. The class all agreed that ...
“This is the era of the brand.”
When we see a rounded check mark on someone’s sweatshirt, it does not have to say Nike, we know it is Nike. Wearing Nike logos on our clothes means quality and wearing it will make us sexy, thin and forever young. What brand makes us salivate like Pavlov’s dogs when we see two golden arches? We do not have to see the name Mercedes on the back of a car because the ornament on the car’s hood screams highest quality.
How do we create an organizational brand? First, be sure that everything done in an organization from ads, to signs, to clean restrooms, and especially employee training, support our organization’s desired brand image. Then make sure everyone from the temporary file clerk to the CEO knows the organization’s brand and their role within it.
If you buy into the rising importance of the brand, then how much time and care is your organization spending to ensure that everything the organization does reflects the desired brand image?
How quick can inattention to details which do not support the brand break you? For a simple and quick answer just ask New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
We, as employees or owners of Fairbanks organizations, have a personal choice to be a brand. The only alternative is to just be bland.
If we chose to be bland, then we join the masses of “average”. It does not take much work to be bland. We just have to show up, do what’s expected, go home at the end of our shift, and watch TV or go bowling.
However, if we choose to develop ourselves as brands it is going to take a lot of work.
Is it worth it? Yes! We will stand out from the masses and go very far in the world of work. The following is a checklist developed by Tom Peters that I strongly suggest we use in 2021 and beyond.
Answer the statements bulleted below and frequently refer to them as we build our personal brands. It is not a matter of life and death. It is more than that.
• I am currently known for 2-4 items. One year from now I plan to be known for the following 1-2 additional items:
• My current project is provocative and challenging me in the following 2-4 ways:
• New learnings in the last 90 days include the following 2-4 items:
• New learnings in the next 90 days will include the following 2-4 items:
• Important new relationships cultivated in the past three months include these 1-3 names:
• Important 1-3 names I will add to my rolodex in the next three months include:
• My principal resume enhancement in the next 90 days includes the following 1-2 items:
• My resume will be significantly different next year over this year in the following ways:
The following bullet I add as critical to personal branding:
• I commit to quietly doing the following 2-3 new things in the next year to significantly increase my value to my organization:
Don’t blow your own trumpet as you work above and beyond ... your supervisor and your customers will notice.
Brand equity for you and for me makes as much sense as it does for Disney, Nike, Coke and Starbucks. Either we think this way, or we join the masses of bland and often unemployed.
Personal and organizational branding takes effort, it takes hustle, it takes energy, and it takes vigilance.
The legendary race car driver Mario Andretti once said, “If things seem under control, then you aren’t going fast enough!”
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.