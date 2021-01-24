The Pebble Limited Partnership is appealing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to issue a negative Record of Decision for the Pebble mine project in November.
The Pebble Partnership states that the final Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium mine that was issued in July 2020 found that the mine would “not have measurable effects” on fisheries in southwest Alaska, which includes Bristol Bay. But the November Record of Decision denied Pebble a key permit under the Clean Water Act on the grounds that its “compensatory mitigation plan” is noncompliant the project is not in the “public interest,” according to a news release from the Pebble Partnership.
Pebble Project owner Northern Dynasty believes that key aspects of the Corps of Engineers permitting decision — including its “significant degradation” finding, its “public interest review” findings and its perfunctory rejection of Pebble’s CMP — are “contrary to law, unprecedented in Alaska and fundamentally unsupported by the administrative record,” including the Pebble Project EIS.
On Jan. 9, the state of Alaska announced it was also appealing the federal decision to deny the permit for Pebble.
Environmental groups are calling for permanent protections from development to protect the fisheries, as well as a veto of the project from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“While science prevailed when the Army Corps rejected the proposed Pebble Mine’s Clean Water Act permit, this appeal shows that the Trump Administration left the door open for the Pebble Partnership and Bristol Bay is far from safe,” said SalmonState Executive Director Tim Bristol.