Patience. Sometimes in business, or even as a customer, you need to have patience. Think of a case where the business has ordered an item for the customer but it has not yet arrived. What about when the customer does not send payment in a timely fashion?
Maybe an employee is not completing a task that you asked for last week. Of course, you want to bring the matter to their attention but do you wait patiently or jump on it immediately? Sometimes, it is important to be patient. One day you are upset that something is not done quickly and efficiently, and suddenly a pandemic like COVID comes along or a large forest fire and you suddenly have more problems than you could have expected.
When such a tragedy is about to overwhelm you, it may be that suddenly that one business or that one customer or that one employee shows up to help or get you through or solves the one problem you could not overcome. If we have not shown grace and patience with that entity or person, how do we count on them to help us when we need it?
In the hyper-bureaucratic, dystopian film “Brazil,” the main character Sam gets help in fixing his air conditioning from a suspected criminal, Tuttle. Then the air conditioner repairers from the government come in and ruin everything. Further on, Sam is suspected of being a criminal with Tuttle. He is captured, only to be saved by Tuttle. No spoilers here in case you want to see the movie, but the moral of the story, for some that is, is that you can never be sure who will help you and who won’t when the chips are down. Sometimes you need to be patient with a business or with a customer or with an employee.
In the battle of Gettysburg after several days of fighting, Gen. Robert E. Lee retreated and had to cross the Potomac River. However, a hard rain caused the Potomac River to swell up and the Confederates could not cross it and had to wait.
At that point in the war, had Gen. George Gordon Meade of the Union Army pursued the Confederate States Army more quickly, the Union Army would have been able to capture or destroy the Confederate Army as they waited by the river and this would have ended the war a year or two earlier and saved thousands of lives.
According to some books, Lincoln had in fact written a rather harsh letter to Meade castigating him for not pursuing Lee and thus helping end hostilities. However, thinking better of the difficult situation that Meade had been through, Lincoln put the letter in a drawer and never sent it.
Lincoln clearly was a patient man. But he was a good leader: Lincoln did decide to take the opportunity to put Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in charge of the Union Army with direct supervision over Meade. Nevertheless, it does show how patience with workers is important. Good leadership is also critical: know when to act and when to sit still.
Indeed, when John D. Rockefeller was just starting in the oil refinery business in Ohio, there were too many refiners and too much refined fuel on the market, and not enough demand for the fuels for anyone to make money. But Rockefeller patiently bought out the competing refiners and expanded his own refineries.
With economies of scale and the implementation of better technology, his costs went down even as the quality of his products increased. And while the product prices did go up some, most customers enjoyed the improved standards, hence the name Standard Oil. While Rockefeller’s empire was broken up with anti-trust laws, which was a good thing, nevertheless, he did accomplish much before and even after the breakup. Still the patience to slowly create an opportunity was crucial in his business success.
Patience in business is kind of like the patience you see in sports where a hockey player holding on to the puck strategically slows down so his teammate can make a move into position before the puck holder makes a crucial pass and subsequent shot on the rebound. It is not just about getting to the customer the fastest, but waiting to patiently allow business opportunities to ripen and take action using your leadership and management skills at the right time.
Douglas B. Reynolds, Ph.D., is a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ School of Management. He can be contacted at DBReynolds@Alaska.Edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business and Accounting.