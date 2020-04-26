Like most Fairbanksans, my wife and I have been “sheltering at home” for the past month and amazingly enough, we still speak to each other in normal tones. In the process of falling back in love after only 46 years of marriage, we have re-discovered some life and business truths, which are helping bring joy to my life and excitement to my wife’s temporarily stalled business.
I have always taught my students at UAF to look for opportunities that are brilliantly disguised as unsolvable problems. This philosophy is tested in me by the reality of canceled classes and loss of corresponding income. “What possible good could be found in this,” ask millions of laid-off workers?
I am glad I asked.
In this space last week I referenced Simon & Garfunkel’s "59th Street Bridge Song" which my colleague Jim was kind enough to quote in its entirety — see the News-Miner online edition’s reader comments. There is great wisdom in that song and today is the day to apply it.
Relatively soon our governor will lift our stay-at-home order. In the interim, rather than bemoan the “stay at home,” a better strategy would be to take advantage of this precious gift of time to slow down and reflect on creative ways to reopen our businesses as “purple cows.”
Several years ago I summarized Seth Goodin’s story of a trip down a country road where we spotted our very first heifer. “Wow!” But as the trip continued and the landscape revealed hundreds of cows they stopped garnering our attention, that is, until we spotted a purple cow …
The purple cow differentiated itself from the herd. It was unique, it was special, it caught our attention. That is the challenge for you and for my wife as businesses reopens. To answer this question I offer the following ideas.
First, slow down. Take advantage of the “stay at home” by turning off the television and grab a pen, paper and partner (if you have one) and then clearly articulate what it is that your business does. What makes your business special, what consumer needs does it meet and what can you do to make it more special (purple)? Do not settle for average. Average is the worst of the best and the best of the worst and customers do not pay for average.
As you reflect on your business’s future, read odd stuff and look for inspiration in unusual places. There are great ideas to be found in “all the wrong places.” Let’s take advantage of this gift of time – slow down — and think purple cow.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.