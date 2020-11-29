Development of one of the largest North Slope oil prospects in decades will be more deliberate but eventually result in much more oil being produced at lower costs than originally planned, according to the company leading the work.
Executives from Oil Search, the Papua New Guinea-based company developing the Pikka project on the central North Slope, said they now expect to reach initial commercial oil in 2025 with production quickly ramping up to 80,000 barrels per day in the first phase of development from pre-drilled wells.
Oil Search officials submitted plans to state regulators just more than a year ago indicating the company wanted to push up its original first-oil timeline by about a year to late 2022 by utilizing modular production facilities to produce about 30,000 barrels per day before eventually ramping up to peak production of roughly 120,000 barrels per day.
Now, company leaders expect production from the Pikka field and adjacent Mitquq prospect to top out at approximately 160,000 barrels per day late in the decade from a resource base that has nearly doubled since Oil Search moved to the state and took over the Pikka project in 2018, according to Oil Search Alaska President Bruce Dingeman.
He and other Oil Search executives spoke Nov. 19 during a videoconference briefing for investors detailing the company's revised operating and development strategies.
Exploratory and appraisal drilling the last two winters has grown the 2C — likely technically recoverable, but not necessarily commercially viable barrels — oil resource over the area the company operates from about 500 million barrels to 968 million barrels currently, according to Dingeman.
Managing Director Keiran Wulff, who preceded Dingeman in leading the company's Alaska work, said during the investor update that 2020 has been a "humbling" year for Oil Search because the collapse of oil prices forced leaders to rethink all of their normal operations and capital plans.
In April the company cut about $80 million from what was initially a nearly $400 million capital budget for its 2020 North Slope work shortly after oil markets worldwide bottomed out at less than $10 per barrel.
"Aside from the oil prices we've had a very strong year," Wulff said, noting the civil work requiring more than 800 workers was completed under budget on the North Slope last winter — 11 miles of new gravel road and three drill site and facility pads — allowed the company to redesign the Pikka project ostensibly on the fly.
Oil Search also drilled the aforementioned Mitquq well and sidetrack just to the east of the Pikka area as well as the Stirrup exploration well about 20 miles to the southwest.
Combined, the two represent about 200 million additional barrels of 2C oil resources, according to company leaders. Dingeman said oil from the Mitquq prospect would likely be processed through Pikka facilities in a third development phase, while the Stirrup prospect is likely large enough to be its own "development hub in the future."
Utilizing modular processing facilities to start production from one of three eventual Pikka drill sites should provide Oil Search about two-thirds of the initially planned production capacity for about half of the cost, Dingeman said.
The first phase of development to reach 80,000 barrels per day is expected to cost approximately $2.9 billion with roughly $1.1 billion in drilling expenses and $1.8 billion in facilities.
A final investment decision is expected in 2021.
"The phased approach really opens the door with an initial high-return, low-cost development which will be followed by subsequent phases that will benefit from the learnings of the first phase as well as the cash flow it represents," Dingeman said of the more gradual approach to Pikka. "It really represents a commercialization pathway that goes way beyond the volume we initially envisioned."
Oil Search previously planned to spend roughly $5 billion to develop the 120,000 barrels per day version of Pikka all at once with a cost of supply of about $45 per barrel.
The changes have helped the company cut the cost of supply for Pikka to between $35 to $40 per barrel, which includes a 10 percent investor return, according to Dingeman, who noted long-term Brent oil futures are currently trading between $45 to $50.
Oil Search reached a deal with Armstrong Energy in October 2017 to buy into Pikka and take over as the project operator for $400 million. This year the company exercised an additional $450 million option to completely buy out Armstrong and GMT Exploration Co., a silent working interest owner in Pikka, to take a 51 percent stake in the Unit. Spanish major Repsol holds a 49 percent interest in the Pikka Unit and project.
Most of the oil would come from the shallow, conventional Nanushuk formation. It has been the source for smaller nearby discoveries by ConocoPhillips as well as Conoco's Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, which is similar in scale to Pikka and until recently had been on a slower development schedule.