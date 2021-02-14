Northrim Bank has opened a second location in Fairbanks, located at 3637 Airport Way, Suite 110.
“We have a strong customer base throughout Interior Alaska and look forward to having a new option for customers to bank with us,” said Joe Schierhorn, Northrim Bank chairman, president and CEO. “This was the right opportunity to expand in the Fairbanks community and a good complement to our Fairbanks Financial Center.”
The new location is the fourth branch to use Northrim’s “branch of the future” blueprint, with the focus on customer interaction within a more efficient blueprint. Artwork inside the branch is from Alaska photographer Debbie Shiffer. The addition is Northrim’s 17th branch throughout Alaska.
The Fairbanks West Community Branch is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.