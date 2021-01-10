Scott Fogarty has been named executive director of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center. He will succeed Elisabeth Balster Dabney, who is leaving to focus on homeschooling her children after leading the center for almost seven years.
Fogarty started on Jan. 4.
“This past year has brought so many changes for all of us, personally, organizationally, and politically,” says Lois Barger, president of the Northern Center’s board of directors. “We are grateful for Elisabeth’s leadership during some of the most challenging years for northern Alaska conservation, and we’re confident that Scott will continue to build on the creative, compassionate, and bold course we have established. The coming years will offer new opportunities under increasingly urgent realities of climate change and economic challenge, and we’re looking forward to the skills and experience Scott brings to our work.”
Most recently, Fogarty was executive director of Friends of Trees in Portland, Oregon, which focuses on improving the urban tree canopy and restoring sensitive areas.
The Northern Alaska Environmental Center is a nonprofit Alaska-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting the land, waters and wildlife of Interior and Arctic Alaska for current and future generations to use and enjoy.