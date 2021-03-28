One thing that has remained consistent through the past century-plus of Fairbanks history is that there’s gold in them there hills. Since Felix Pedro found gold in 1902, the precious metal has been found all over the region. Millions of ounces of gold has been mined already, but modern-day prospectors are sure there’s a lot more to be found.
A 1973 Geological Survey report on “Placer Deposits of Alaska” by Edward H. Cobb notes that by the end of 1909, “$9 million in gold (at $20.67 per ounce) had been recovered” in each of the previous three years using primitive placer and shafts. Most of the lodes are within 25 miles of Fairbanks, and that’s where many of today’s prospectors continue to look in the Interior, according to Dave Charron, a senior geologist for the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
“Fairbanks is one of the most mineralized mining districts in the state,” Charron said. “That’s the reason why we’re here.”
It’s not just the Fairbanks area that’s drawing interest, he said. “There’s a great interest in hard rock exploration for lode mines across the board. Gold prices are up, some other precious metal prices are up, as well.”
Millrock Resources, which trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, is looking at several sites in Alaska, three of which are near Fairbanks: One on Ester Dome; another on Treasure Creek near Olnes; and the third, Liberty Bell, is 20 miles north of Healy. It also has claim blocks in other areas around the state.
Both Ester and Olnes have proven to have rich gold deposits historically, and Greg Beischer, president and CEO of Millrock, said that history is what is drawing the company’s attention.
“The placer or alluvial deposits that surround Ester Dome are certainly indications that gold came out of the rock uphill,” he said. Millrock’s team is based in Alaska and opened an office in Fairbanks late in 2020.
“We’re modern-day prospectors,” Beischer said. “Our goal is to discover deposits; we’re not ever likely to be a mining company.”
Over the years, Millrock has looked for gold, copper and other minerals all over the state. The company typically finances the exploration work by partnering with mining companies and then sharing ownership or royalty interests. This summer it is planning exploratory drilling projects at all three sites this summer.
Placer miners learn a lot about the earth while digging around in it, he said. Geologists will take that knowledge and build on it using modern techniques such noninvasive geochemical and geophysical methods before “testing our theories” by using core drilling. Beischer is optimistic that the historical placer and lode mines around Ester Dome are just the tip of the ore bucket.
“Certainly the large volume of placer material indicates the potential that there could be bigger hard rock deposits that have been missed by prior workers,” he said.
The Cleary area, near Treasure Creek, is historically one of the richest areas in the Fairbanks Mining District. Freegold Ventures is also planning a drilling program for 2021, and other sites within a few miles are being looked at by other exploration companies.
Early in 2021, the Millrock announced it had partnered with a newly formed Australian mineral exploration company called Felix Gold, Ltd. The name is a nod to Felix Pedro, Beischer said, and will focus on projects in the general Fairbanks area. Felix Gold will have an initial public offering this year. Under its agreement with Millrock, the new company will take over ownership of the three Alaska projects and finance exploration in exchange for Millrock retaining a share of the company and cash.
“It allows us to operate a lot more projects at any one time and increases the chances that we will actually find that one big deposit and make everybody a lot of money,” Beischer said.
“It’s a really high-risk business,” he said. “So much money is spent but it’s not often that an actual discovery is made that becomes a mineable deposit. Something like one in several thousand projects that start that actually becomes a mine. We like to think that we’re a little better than that; that our odds are better, but the reality is it’s really a big treasure hunt with very low odds of success.
“But, it just takes one.”
The Ester Dome site, which is located in an area on state mineral leases with previous exploration activity, has generated some concern among residents because it is adjacent to several well-used trails.
Charron and Beischer said the process is in very early stages and a public comment period has yet to be scheduled.
“We review the public comments to see how they interact with state actions and regulations with the proposed plans, area management plans,” Charron said. “Then the department makes a determination for a permit. We’d be looking at how it impacts existing infrastructure and the trail system, concurrent uses.”
Millrock has already sent out a notice to residents near Ester Dome about its plans for its mineral leases. The permit notice will be published at dnr.alaska.gov/commis/pic/pubnotfrm.htm
“We look forward to the public comment to see if there’s areas where we might negatively impact their activities,” Beischer said. “We’ll tailor our programs so they don’t have a negative impact. We certainly know about the bike trail and we won’t be working anywhere near that. We may want to make new trails where we want to drill. We would be very careful not to damage existing trails and there may be opportunities for us to improve some trails if it made sense.”
