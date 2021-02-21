Mining remained a bright spot in Alaska in 2020, even as the COVID-19 pandemic gutted other key industries, according to a report by the McKinley Research Group.
The report, which was commissioned by the Alaska Miners Association and the Council of Alaska Producers, notes that there “were no significant production disruptions or worker layoffs” in the mining industry due to the novel coronavirus.
Mining was directly responsible for 4,700 jobs in the state in 2020, which are some of the highest paying, with an estimated annual wage of $115,320, more than twice the state average ($56,985) for all other sectors of the economy. Another 4,900 indirect jobs are also attributed to mining activities, according to the report, for a total payroll of about $890 million, not including benefit packages.
These are nearly all year-round jobs, half of which are in rural Alaska.
Alaska’s mines produce coal, gold, lead, silver and zinc, as well as construction materials such as sand, gravel and rock. Mined products make up 38% of Alaska’s total exports, worth about $1.9 billion in 2019, according to the report.
The Fort Knox gold mine, 26 miles northeast of Fairbanks, is the state’s largest producing gold mine, which poured its 8 millionth ounce in 2019. The mine which initially had a life expectancy of a decade, is now in its 24th year of production. It is the single largest property taxpayer in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and has a workforce of about 700 people, plus more than 100 contractors.
Through its payroll, purchases of goods and services, government payments and charitable contributions, Fort Knox has a big impact on the local economy. According to a report released in 2020 from the McDowell Group, (now McKinley Research), 99% of Fort Knox employees live in the borough, with an average wage of $114,673, before benefits, totaling about $74 million. When indirect jobs and other effects are added to direct wages, the total rises to $121 million. It spent $179 million with about 350 Alaska businesses, 88% of which are based in the borough.
In 2019, Fort Knox paid $11 million to the borough government and another $11 million to the federal government.
The mine also contributed $523,987 in cash, employee volunteer time and other in-kind support to 88 Alaska nonprofit organizations. It also has contributed $3 million to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Because Fort Knox’s workforce commutes daily to the mine, it was less affected by the pandemic than other mine sites, where workers often work in shifts of two weeks and two weeks off, for instance, according Anna Atchison, external affairs manager at Fort Knox. That had some additional economic benefits for the hotel industry.
“Because of the way they’ve had to manage and keep people safe, they’ve been paying them to quarantine in hotels in Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks,” Atchison said. “The hotel industry is getting a bit of a shot in the arm because mining employees need to quarantine before they go back on shift.”
In addition, the members of the Council of Alaska Producers, which was formed by some of the larger mines in 1992, have been communicating and sharing best practices since the pandemic hit nearly a year ago.
Northern Star Pogo, located northeast of Delta Junction, has about 500 employees, many of whom live in the Interior. It was discovered in 1994 and poured its 4 millionth ounce in 2020.
The other large mine in the Interior is Usibelli Coal, which provides the fuel for a third of Interior Alaska’s energy generation. The mine has been in continuous operation since 1943 and employs about 102 people.
Overall, mining provides about $49 million in local government revenue and $117 million in state government revenue, through mining licenses, rents, royalties, fees, taxes and other payments. It also generates $175 million in payments to Alaska Native corporations, which, because of a clause in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, are divided between all of the Alaska Native corporations, and not just the ones located near rich mineral resources.
It’s not only the major gold mines. In 2019, 169 active placer mines produced about 47,747 ounces of gold with a gross production value of $66.8 million.
Companies are also exploring deposits of graphite near Nome and rare earth minerals, which are currently in limited supply from China and are used in cell phones, catalytic converters, computer, DVDS and other high technology.
Prospecting is still a key part of Alaska’s economy. In 2020, $127 million was spent on exploration, a slice of the $4 billion spent on exploration since 1981.
Another $430 million was spent on mine construction or other capital investments in 2020. Projects under development include:
• Livengood, 73 miles north of Fairbanks, which is estimated to have 11.4 million ounces of indicated gold resources. It would provide 370 potential production jobs. A prefeasibility study is expected this year.
• Tetlin, is a gold deposit near the village of the same name. Kinross Alaska, which operates the Fort Knox mine, acquired a 70% interest in October. The project is in the scoping phase, with plans to begin production in 2024. Under current plans, the high-grade ore from the site would be trucked to Fort Knox for processing.
• Graphite Creek near Nome. The project contains rich graphite resources on the Seward Peninsula and is also in the prefeasibility stage. It would provice 370 potential production jobs.
• The Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects — Arctic and Bornite — contain deposits of copper, zinc, gold and silver. Since 2011, about $147 million has been spent on exploration. The project is undergoing baseline environmental monitoring and the final Environmental Impact Statement Joint Record of Decision and Wetlands Permit has been completed for a 211-mile access road that would connect with the Dalton Highway.
Two other projects are in the advanced permitting stages, Donlin Gold in southwest Alaska, which could create up to 1,000 jobs; and Pebble, a world-class deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium, which could provide about 850 potential production jobs. It has been a controversial project due to its location near the headwaters of rivers that serve as spawning beds for Bristol Bay salmon.
