Alaskans often pride themselves on a do-it-yourself approach to life, and that sometimes includes doing your own yard work and cutting down trees that get it the way. But what happens when that tree is just too complicated to handle yourself? Longtime Fairbanks husband and wife team, Grady and Lorene Cox, have the gear and experience to take on the complicated jobs and have fun while doing it.
Grady grew up rock climbing in Colorado and continued the hobby when he moved to Fairbanks with his family at the age of 11. His early childhood in Colorado also brought with it some sibling tag team tree cutting that sparked an interest in forestry.
“I’ve been cutting trees down since I was about the same age I started rock climbing, about 7 or 8 I think,” he said. “When I realized people would pay me to do it I was ecstatic.”
Complicated tree felling often requires Grady to scale the tree and take it down bit by bit. Lorene is the “chief safety officer,” he joked. She runs the rigging ropes, picks up fallen limbs and runs the wood chipper.
Typically, the couple steps in to handle tree jobs that are too dangerous for the customer to handle themselves, Grady said.
“If there is a huge spruce tree that’s 5 feet away from the house, for example,” he explained. “Maybe they could do it, maybe they couldn’t do it. But we take a lot of that guess work out.”
Many of their jobs involve trees that are too close to another structure, a house or shed or chicken coop. Sometimes a tree has fallen on a house, powerline or across a driveway.
Trees can tend to surprise you, Grady jokes. This can be due to spruce beetle damage, inside rotting or anything other number of factors. The reality is, you can never really know how a tree will fall.
Grady and Lorene often take a hard tree down bit my bit.
Grady scales the tree in rigging and tree spurs, Lorene handles the ropes. As Grady climbs, he limbs the tree, either dropping the limbs to the ground or lowering them with a rope. Once he gets to the top, he cuts the head of the tree and that is also lowered with a rope. After that, he gradually rappels, cutting down the tree by sections. The size of the tree sections vary on how complicated the job is.
The tallest tree he’s climbed was a 100-foot spruce tree last summer leaning over a customer’s driveway. This tree had to be cut down 3 feet at a time.
The height doesn’t concern Grady. He doesn’t get scared climbing the trees, more excited, he jokes.
Only once did the couple have to abandon a job and come back the next day.
“He was up there and had done all the branches and dropped the top of the tree and then the wind picked up,” Lorene said. “This was last summer. The tree wasn’t going to be blown over but he was being blown around pretty bad and I thought, ‘It’s time to come down.’”
That time, Grady got a little scared.
The rest of the tree was taken down the next day.
The business opened in 2014 and the couple has been averaging about 40-50 tree felling jobs a summer. The business is largely seasonal as Grady is the pastor at University Baptist Church and much of his time in the winter is spent with the church.
The two have been married for 11 years and have four children ages 3-10. Once they’re a little taller maybe they will help with the business, Lorene joked. They’re already climbing trees, Grady added.
The most difficult, technical jobs cost about $12 a foot. That means a tree that must be cut in small sections and lowered with a rope, and carefully at that.
If it’s a simple job where a notch can be made and a back cut can do the job, it could be as cheap as $125 in total.
Sherpa Tree Service can be reached by phone at (907) 687-0845 or by email at tree.sherpa@gmail.com. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.