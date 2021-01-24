Businesses in Fairbanks need to be sure that they are sending out a clear and consistent message from the people at the top to the people at the bottom of their organizational chart.
When I facilitate strategic planning sessions, I ask the question, “What do you do?” I almost always get this answer:
“Wow, we do a lot of things! We do this and this, of course we do this, one time it was terrific when we did this, but for the most part it is this and this and this.”
What we have to remember is that the more we give people, the less memorable we become. So here it is, let’s not run through our companies and grab for bunches of things and throw them out to the public and see what sticks. Rather, let’s walk through our companies and find the true value in what we do, find those gems, and sort through them ourselves to come up with the one thing that is truly the essence of what we do and which is the essence of who we are. When we do this, we become memorable, we become clear, we become concise, and people begin to understand exactly what we have to offer and they respond.
There is a reason why we go to Denali National Park. It is so big, it is so rich, it is so memorable and it has so much to offer, that Denali Park just stands out. Then we go home and try to explain it to someone who has never been there and our description falls flat. The reason is we hit them with so much information that it is just not memorable.
Having a clear message is what allows organizations to stand out and I think that there are three simple, but critical components to articulating that clear and consistent message:
1. What do we do?
It is not the mission or vision statement, it is not a marketing tagline or slogan, it is not the elevator speech, it is quite simply the business you are in.
Missions and vision make more sense when read, not spoken. In answering the question “What we do” we are looking to build something that can be spoken easily, is conversational and does not sound rehearsed. We need to build a statement that is SO simple that it becomes memorable, it becomes repeatable and it causes people to lean in and want to know more.
2. Culture?
When we talk about what we do it hits us in the head. It is a clear statement. When we talk about culture it hits us in the heart. It needs to ring an emotional cord in the people we are talking to. Culture is what it’s like to work here and do business with us. I use the example of Wien Air Alaska’s former employees here in Fairbanks, the culture when I worked as a ticket agent was “we are a family.” Twenty five years after the shuttering of the airline, the Fairbanks family of the once mighty Wien still gets together for an annual dinner, they notify each other when someone is ill and they care for each other. Now that is a “family” culture!
When you talk about culture, it must be consistent, it must be clear, and it must hit the heart. Real culture is not made up, it is not what you want it to be, it is what really is.
3. Direction — and this one is different ...
Direction has to be decided and driven by the person at the top of the organization. A direction of an organization could be — first year we are doing this — second year this — fifth year this. It is leader initiated, then shared to all and must be supported, everyone must know their place in achieving the directional vision and it has to be worth the effort.
Knowing direction is important because everyone wants to feel like they are part of something that is really going somewhere. People want to feel like they are on the ground floor of something that could be big. It is also important that you understand the direction of the organization so that you are able to communicate that direction to those you come into contact with both inside and outside the organization. Clear and consistent directional vision also demonstrates your expertise in your industry.
This concept of clear and consistent message, often ignored in organizations, is important for a number of valuable business reasons. Organizations with a clear and consistent message recruit better talent, they sell more, they build stronger brands and they generally have more cohesive teams.
Finally, organizations that know what they do, how they do it, and can see where they are headed are more efficient, they are more focused and they have employees who are more excited about their work.
The three components of a clear and consistent message, head – heart – legs, are too important to be left to chance. Is your organizational message clear and consistent?
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.