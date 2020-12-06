Erica Moeller has planted The Roaming Root, her roving store that began 10 months ago in a refurbished vintage bus named The Big Blue Beast.
She rented space at the Chena Pump Plaza, renamed the business The Roaming Root Cellar, expanded her all-Alaska-made offerings, and is a little astonished that she managed to start a small business during a global pandemic.
It wasn’t easy but the 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran said she adapted and wakes up every day grateful for the community’s support.
“I have never owned a business before so I had no idea what to expect,” Moeller said. “I didn’t know if people would care.
“I am insanely grateful,” she said. “I feel the love every day.”
The Roaming Root Cellar store opened in August and carries food, including fresh produce, such as salad greens, carrots and cabbage, along with art, gifts and other treasures. All of the goods were grown or made in Alaska.
Moeller works with dozens of vendors from all around the state including the Alaska Flour Company, Elevated Oats, Chugach Chocolates, Talkeetna Condiments, Yukon Farms, Spinach Creek Farm, Alaska Natural Food LLC, Moosetard, Aronson Designs, Firebreak Art, Alaska Glacial Mud Co. and more.
It all started with a book, “The Dirty Life: On Farming, Food, and Love” by Kristin Kimball, about a New York City journalist who became a farmer, Moeller said.
Her mother sent it to her years ago while she was on a military tour in Iraq. The book touched on two of Moeller’s interests. It showed her how a person could change careers. And it discussed where food comes from.
Moeller developed a liking for local food while living in Germany, a country that she said still has butchers and bakers on every corner.
When she returned to the United States, she was disappointed with how much work was involved in shopping for local food.
“I couldn’t find a good source of local meat,” she said.
Moeller came to Alaska in 2013 after being transferred by the military. She left the Army and earned a history degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She was working a civilian job at Fort Wainwright last year when she decided to make a change.
Moeller’s expertise is in logistics and she spent many months laying the groundwork for her business.
She bought the 1976 Bluebird International off of Facebook Marketplace in April of 2019 and obtained a business license the following October. She developed a marketing campaign. She sought help from the Small Business Development Center and raised $8,190 through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.
Moeller partnered with other businesses and hosted a soft opening on Feb. 29 and a grand opening a few weeks later — selling produce out of the bus. Both events exceeded her expectations.
Moeller was hopeful, but then the state went into a partial shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moeller wondered if that would close her fledgling business. She allowed herself one day to wallow in self pity, she said, and then she changed her business model to a delivery service.
“It was my way of not giving up on myself, making sure that I can still do this. More practically, it was to keep money coming in the door.”
Moeller said she kept up the deliveries, while also working a day job, for about six weeks. When the state reopened, Moeller reverted back to the roving vintage bus business model.
Sales were going well enough that in June Moeller quit her day job, but insurance and maintenance on the bus were eating up revenues, she said. She also felt like the bus was too small and she was growing out of it.
“Every time it broke down I was like, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ I didn’t know what to do.”
Moeller started to consider renting commercial space and heard about available space at the Chena Pump Plaza.
“I just kind of sat down and crunched the numbers and thought about it,” she said.
The Roaming Root Cellar is like a mini farmers’ market with vegetables, skin care products, snack food, spices, jewelry, wall hangings, dog treats and more.
Moeller accepts online orders via her website, www.roamingrootak.com. She ships products and offers curbside pickup.
The store is open six days a week through the holiday season and is closed Mondays.
One of Moeller’s goals is to help farmers and other small businesses in Alaska succeed.
“Every dollar goes back into our economy,” she said. “It feels good.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.