10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 2010 — JUNEAU — Republican Joe Miller said he won’t stand in the way of Sen. Lisa Murkowski being certified the winner of Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, but he vowed to not end his legal fight over the state’s handling of the vote count.
Miller’s announcement late Sunday paves the way for Murkowski, the incumbent and a write-in candidate, to be officially named winner of the race.
He said he wants to ensure Alaska has full representation when senators are sworn in for the new term of Congress on Jan. 5.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1995 — In July, a new Alaska law will allow drivers in Fairbanks and Anchorage to get their emission inspections every other year instead of annually.
So goes the theory. Here’s the way it will really work:
For license tags that expire between July and December 1996, drivers will receive an I/M certificate good for two years if they have a vehicle made in an even numbered year. Vehicles made in odd years will get a certificate valid for one year. For tags expiring from January to June 1997, even-year models will get a certificate good for one year while odd-year models will get a two-year certificate.
From July 1997 forward, vehicles made in odd years will get I/M inspections during odd calendar years, and vice versa for even-year models during even calendar years.
“That’s silly,” said Sen. Dave Donley, who sponsored the new law. “They’re making it way more complicated than it needs to be.”
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 26, 1970 — A survey of Alaska's economic growth over the past decade is the subject of the most recent issue of the "Alaska Review of Business and Economic Conditions," published by the University of Alaska's Institute of Social, Economic and Government Research (ISEGR).
The 28-page issue, largest in the seven-year history of the "Review" was written by Dr. George W. Orgers, noted economist and author of several books and many articles on Alaska's economy. The article was edited by James D. Babb Jr., institute editor.
"We've published an annual review of the Alaska economy since 1965," Victor Fischer, director of the institute, explained in announcing the new publication. "However, this year we decided to depart from the usual format. The decade of the 60's includes major periods of basic change in Alaska's economy, with the most spectacular events occurring in 1969."
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1945 — Air-minded Alaskans will be doing their traveling with jet turbine power in the near future, according to Capt. Howard T. Markey, pilot of the Lockheed P-80 "Shooting Star" which arrived at Ladd Field on Christmas Day.
Capt. Markey described the plane and its kerosene-fueled engine to an interested audience at the luncheon session of the Rotary Club today, illustrating his description of the jet turbine engine by sketching the various parts.
Jet propulsion is vastly superior to conventional aircraft engines. Capt. Markey declared, and is also adaptable to other requirements for power. A new jet engine, small enough for a man to carry, develops 2,500 horsepower, he said.