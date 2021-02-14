My wife and I received our second COVID-19 vaccination last Thursday from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. I must confess that I was getting this shot with mixed emotions. On the one hand, I was grateful for the shot’s protection, but on the other hand, I am not keen on strangers stabbing me with a long needle. Especially after watching horror stories on the news about cities running out of vaccines …
Nevertheless, my wife convinced me that the dreaded shot was important for me to take, especially if I wanted to accompany her on a trip next month.
For all my readers, fearing shots as did I, allow me to allay your worry. The staff giving vaccinations at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital are world class! In fact, and this is true, I didn’t realize that I was given a shot until Nurse Chris DuBois advised me that the dirty deed was done. I did not feel a thing.
Now, one would expect professionalism from a health care provider, but can you also expect world class customer service? The answer is an unequitable yes! I did not feel the shot yesterday and I do not feel it today. Chris chatted with me for the entire four minutes.
My wife and I were in and out in 17 minutes. This morning I received this email from Chris:
“Greetings Mr. Dexter,
The greatest pleasure of being part of a community is being able to support the mission that serves the public of your community. It was my pleasure to service you, at the vaccine clinic, as a visionary community member who supports a healthier business community.
As a former public health nurse, I have always felt your columns, while addressing the nature of business, supported and recognized the need for social gratitude and respect of those we serve.
I am grateful to serve and meet such a valuable university and community member. I hope your 2nd dose brings you and your family some reassurance that this pandemic has an end.
Respectfully,
Chris DuBois BSN RN”
Thank you, Chris! We are lucky to have you part of our community. You are a living example of living FMH’s mission:
People First. Community Focused. Excellence Every Time.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.