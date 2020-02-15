The team at Lifewater Engineering Company designs heavy-duty plastic boats, builds custom water tanks and lends a construction hand to local inventors who need large-scale plastic fabrication help, but the biggest thing the company does — and how it got its start — is handling one of life’s dirty necessities with an Arctic climate-minded flair.
The company — started more than 20 years ago by local Bob Tsigonis — builds and installs above-ground, individual home wastewater treatment plants using ultra-violet light and live bacteria to treat the wastewater before expelling it back out into the environment.
The inspiration for the system was borne of the difficulties related to Arctic ground and climate change, Tsigonis noted.
It all began when a friend approached Tsigonis asking for help creating a septic system that could withstand Alaska’s continuously shifting permafrost ground.
“Above ground system, no buried tanks, no leech field, for permafrost areas, approved by DEC, works at 60 below, easy to maintain, not too expensive, supported by some company in Fairbanks,” Tsigonis said with a laugh. “I had ideas because I worked on pipeline construction on sewage and water systems so I had learned a lot but I never sat down and put all my ideas together.”
This was at the end of 1998.
The business grew very slowly at first, Tsigonis said.
Since then, as the climate in Alaska has continued to change dramatically, Tsigonis’ systems have become more and more popular.
“We’re getting more precipitation and the ground is changing. Everything is thawing. Leech fields are changing because they’re filling up with water meaning older, more traditionally built septic systems don’t work as well in the changing ground anymore,” Tsigonis added.
The systems, being above ground with simple and adjustable foundations, take all concern from homeowners who previously would need to remove and repair septic systems every time one shifted in the ground or a pipe broke due to the level of a tank being off.
The systems are all built in house and start with simple sheets of industrial plastic. The plastic sheets are set flat on an industrial saw that cuts out the shapes and designs needed. The newly cut sheets are then placed into a butt fusion welder which joints the sheets in any right angles needed using heat and pressure.
Once the boxes are formed the pipes and systems are installed inside. The residential systems include three stages of treatment: first the wastewater enters the system from the house into what is called a settling chamber which separates out any solids. Then the wastewater enters the second phase where life microbes and bacteria work to decompose the waste as a diffuser mixes the water and adds oxygen to help the microbes do their work.
The third and final stage is when the now clear wastewater passes through ultraviolet light as a final disinfectant before filling a small thank in the system. A float in the tank signals to a pump when the tank needs to be emptied and a pump will empty the tank all at once. By using a pump rather than a trickle system, Tsigonis notes, the systems will work all winter without freezing.
Lifewater creates and installs commercial systems as well. These are much larger and used for long-term construction sites at mining camps or oil sites. A number of the larger systems have been installed in several rural villages across the state including Newtok’s new location Mertarvik at what will be the communities school.
The larger systems use some of the same science but utilize a series of membranes to filter and treat the wastewater.
Systems like this have been installed all over the state — and one in New Hampshire, Tsigonis noted, adding eventual hopes to expand to a larger shop space.
The business employs 10 people between engineers and builders.
“We actually have outgrown this building and are looking for more space, a bigger shop,” Tsigonis said. “But the Fairbanks economic is boom and bust so we are just taking it one step at a time to see how business continues to grow.”
Boats
“When folks hear that we make wastewater treatment systems and boats they think well that’s weird,” Tsigonis said. “But really it uses the exact same materials and tools and works pretty well together.”
Using many of the same tools used to craft the treatment systems, Tsigonis and his team craft heavy-duty plastic boats meant to withstand difficult water and a lot of turbulence.
“They are very durable. Normally, we hand people a sledge hammer and tell them to hit the boat and they do and it just bounces off,” Tsigonis said.
Inboard motors are installed into the boats so the water craft can go over rocks, log jams and more without anything on the outside of the boats being caught.
The boats are built using a similar method as the tanks, cutting the pieces out of plastic and using heat and pressure to weld the pieces together.
Custom tanks
Lifewater also uses the same methods used to built treatment systems and boats to craft custom sized tanks to fit into many of Alaska’s uniquely shaped houses.
