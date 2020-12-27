Last week, conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging ConocoPhillip’s plans to develop the Willow project in the northeastern corner of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law firm, sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace.
The lawsuit says ConocoPhillips’ plan to construct five drilling sites would “permanently scar the largest undeveloped area in the United States and jeopardize the health and traditional practices of nearby Indigenous communities.”
ConocoPhillips announced the discovery at Willow in January 2017 and estimates it holds 400-750 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company says the development could generate hundreds of direct jobs and thousands of construction jobs, producing substantial revenue for the state and federal governments and the North Slope Borough.
The lawsuit, filed in Alaska’s federal District Court, alleges that the Bureau of Land Management ignored the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offered unsupported and inaccurate greenhouse gas emissions estimates. It also challenges the Bureau’s and Fish and Wildlife Service’s failure to properly account for, and prevent harm to, imperiled polar bears.
Eyemart Express opens Fairbanks store
Four years after it opened its first Alaska outlet in Anchorage, Eyemart Express, which offers high quality, same-day glasses, has opened in Fairbanks in the former Blockbuster video store at 44 College Road.
The store will provide about a dozen local jobs, ranging from full- and part-time sales associates to lab technicians and licensed opticians. Eyemart Express was founded in 1990 and has 228 stores in 41 states.
Eyemart Express is operating with enhanced safety protocols, including a mask requirement and a limited number of people in stores at one time, in order to provide a safe and personalized shopping experience. For more information about the new Fairbanks store, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses/Fairbanks/99701.