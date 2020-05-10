Turn on the TV too much and we will cease laughing, and laughing is critical for our physical and mental health … especially now.
LAUGH, AND THE WORLD LAUGHS WITH YOU
By Ella Wheeler Wilcox
Laugh, and the world laughs with you,
Weep, and you weep alone,
For the brave old earth must borrow its mirth ;
It has trouble enough of its own.
Sing, and the hills will answer,
Sigh, it is lost on the air ;
The echoes redound to a joyful sound
And shrink from voicing care.
Rejoice, and men will seek you,
Grieve, and they turn and go ;
They want full measure of all your pleasure,
But they do not want your woe.
Be glad, and your friends are many,
Be sad, and you lose them all ;
There are none to decline your nectared wine,
But alone you must drink life's gall.
Feast, and your halls are crowded,
Fast, and the world goes by,
Forget and forgive—it helps you live,
But no man can help you die !
There is room in the halls of pleasure
For a long and lordly train,
But, one by one, we must all march on,
Through the narrow aisle of pain.
The Cleveland Citizen, Oct. 31, 1891
Can laughing help you lose weight?
I am sure you heard before of how much laughing is beneficial for you. It relives stress, lifts your mood and it even reduces chances of heart diseases. But did you know that laughing can also help you lose weight? It is true, laughing can actually help you lose a few kilos. Do you think you will ever diet again?
1. Laughing boosts metabolism.
Laughing allows the brain to release the beneficial chemicals into your body regularly. This will boost your metabolism, which in turn will burn calories, proving that laughing can help you lose weight.
2. It also tones your stomach.
Laughing is also a great way to strengthen the muscles of your stomach. As you laugh, the muscles in your stomach expand and contract fully, which is exactly what happens when you exercise your abs. So laughing can help you get a toned tummy.
3. Laughing is a great cardio workout.
Too lazy do some cardio? Just turn on a comedy show! Laughing will increase your heart rate and burn your fats in a way that is equivalent to an hour of walking.
4. It burns up to 40 calories.
According to studies, laughing for about 10-15 minutes can burn between 10-40 calories.
5. Laughing gives a chance for your face to workout.
When you laugh, your 15 facial muscles move, which means that laughing can even give your face a quick workout. This tones your face muscles, making them firm.
If you have been following a strict diet to try and lose weight, then try and add a daily dose of laughing to it. Watch a funny movie, or have some fun with your friends, because laughing is truly one of the most fun and easy ways that can help you lose weight.
Tune into this space next week for the research on “the best medicine”
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.