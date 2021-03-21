Sgt. Haywood William, stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, recently made a lunchtime visit to Korean Recipes to place a takeout order for “ramyun noodle soup,” packed with meat and fresh vegetables.
“Make it extra spicy,” said William, as owner Esther Un Hui Enox headed off to the kitchen of her small restaurant at 246 Illinois St.
William smiled and acknowledged that he is a frequent customer. Then again, most of Korean Recipes’ customers are repeats.
“Everyone has told me that I do not want to fail my customers,” Enox said. “I want my food to make them happy.”
Putting the customer first is an age-old business strategy, but it seems to make a difference for Enox, who relies exclusively on satisfied customers to spread the word about her restaurant. She is not on social media and says she does not have the budget to advertise.
Enox, a long-time Fairbanks resident, admits that running a restaurant has been a learning experience. She functions as chef, cashier, server and dish washer. Enox has a second employee who works part time, two afternoons a week.
Enox transitioned to serving lunch and dinner -- most often as takeout -- after opening as a Korean grocer with refrigerated foods. “People did not understand what I was selling,” she said.
Selling healthy homecooked-style meals -- with an eye toward presentation -- made all the difference.
Korean Recipes now offers 15 different specialties, that range in price from steamed or pan-fried dumplings ($7.99) to Korean-style beef short ribs, called kalbi ($20.99).
The restaurant also features several fresh kimchi side dishes. The cabbage, which is fermented much like sauerkraut, has a soft crunch and mild taste. Kimchi is a traditional Korean staple.
Enox said she has adjusted the menu over time to meet American tastes -- offering sushi-style rolls, kimchi fried rice and stir-fried chicken.
Korean Recipes will mark its two-year anniversary in April, as Alaska and the rest of the nation starts to emerge from a period of economic uncertainty, since the COVID-19 pandemic slowed consumer spending and kept people at home.
Enox says her business has been growing as people tell their friends about Korean Recipes. Takeout is a focus since she opened, so there were few adjustments to make accommodations for social distancing during the pandemic. People often order online.
William discovered Korean Recipes when he was going to the barber shop next door. William said he already had a taste for Korean food after being stationed in South Korea. He missed the healthy alternatives that Korean food offers, including the focus on fresh vegetables.
Although William said he tries to interest other soldiers at Eielson Air Force Base in Korean food, he admits it can be a challenge, as most prefer pizza and hamburgers.
“Korean Recipes does a good business,” he said. “They make the food when you want it and how you want it.”
William said he likes a lot of “heat” in his food, though the dishes at Korean Recipes are mild unless noted otherwise on the menu. Enox is open and willing to add spice to meet a customer’s palate.
Enox said most of her customers place take-out orders, rather than have sit-down meals. The restaurant, which Enox keeps very tidy, has three tables.
Educating people about Korean cuisine can be a challenge in Fairbanks, where the Korean population is less than 1 percent. There are three other Korean restaurants in the city.
Enox said that most of the Korean emigrants she knows in Fairbanks are the spouses of Americans in the military like herself.
She and her husband moved to Fairbanks in 1993, when he was transferred to Fort Wainwright Military Base, working in artillery for the U.S. Army. The couple has lived in different parts of the U.S. and world.
In planning her business, Enox said she and her husband used their savings to open the restaurant. The two already had owned and operated a downtown Fairbanks apartment building for many years, after he retired from the Army. They sold that business two years before Enox opened Korean Recipes.
Enox chose the Illinois Street location because the space previously housed a pizza restaurant and a doughnut shop. There already was a kitchen where she could prepare food, and customers were used to seeing a small restaurant in the strip shopping center, which also houses the barber shop and a convenience store.
Enox says her next goal is to get on social media. She plans to rely on help from her two adult children. Meanwhile, she is counting on satisfied customers to keep passing the word about her small business.
Enox said she will continue to focus on cooking food that delights her customers.
“I am not ready to retire,” Enox said. “I love to cook.”
