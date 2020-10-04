Kinross Gold Corporation, which operates the Fort Knox gold mine, has agreed to acquire a 70% interest in the Peak Gold project near Tok from Royal Gold Inc. and Contango ORE Inc.
Peak Gold contains relatively high-grade deposits with estimated reserves of about 1.2 million ounces of gold at grades of approximately 4.08 grams per metric ton. The site also has extensive silver reserves, according to a Kinross news release. From this resource, Kinross expects produce about 222,000 ounces of gold-equivalent over an estimated 4.5 year mine life.
Kinross will pay about $93.7 million in total, with a 40% stake from Royal Alaska for $49.2 million and a 30% stake from Core Alaska for $44.5 million. Kinross will construct and operate the Peak Gold project, the bulk of which is located on land leased from Tetlin Village, the tribe that owns the surface and subsurface rights. The project is located adjacent to the Alaska Highway.
“The relatively high-grade, low-cost Peak Gold project is an excellent addition to our portfolio, as it allows us to leverage our existing mill and infrastructure at Fort Knox and strengthens our medium-term production and cash flow profile. In today’s gold price environment, Peak Gold is an attractive, high-margin project that is expected to generate robust returns,” said J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross Gold president and CEO in the news release. “The project is also expected to add to our strong record of socio-economic contributions to our host communities in Alaska, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world.”
Preliminary plans call for an open-pit mine with production beginning in 2024. The ore would be trucked to Fort Knox, about 250 miles northwest of the Peak Gold project, and processed in the existing mill.
Processing the ore in Fort Knox is expected to reduce the project’s environmental footprint and permitting requirements, as well as lower capital expenditures and risks, according to the news release. Blending the higher grade ore from Peak Gold, with Fort Knox’s lower-grade ore (about 0.6 grams per metric ton milled and 0.23 grams per metric via heap leach) is expected to extend the mill operation at Fort Knox and reduce production costs.
Anna Atchison, external affairs manager at Fort Knox, said Kinross would be working closely with the village in the coming months to rename the project, ideally using an Upper Tanana Athabascan name of cultural significance.
“We are honoring the pre-existing net smelter royalty agreement that the project had with the village,” she said. “Also, Kinross’ core values not only support but dictate working with the communities in which we operate. This means that we evaluate what we can do to benefit the community for the long haul and look for initiatives that will live on, long after mining has ended. In coordination with the community, we will both evaluate the successful programs started by Peak, such as infrastructure, education and health initiatives, and look for new ways that we might partner.”
“We look forward to the safe and responsible development of the project and the positive benefits it is expected to generate for our community,” said Village of Tetlin Chief Michael Sam. “We also look forward to further building a relationship with Kinross, a company with a strong track record in Alaska, and are pleased to see further investment plans for the project.”
Fort Knox, located about 26 miles northeast of Fairbanks, is an open pit mine that began operations in 1996. Initially, the mine was found to have reserves of 4.2 million ounces with an estimated closing date of 2008. However, new resource discoveries and new technology for separating the gold from the ore have significantly extended the mine life. In October 2019, Fort Knox poured its 8 millionth ounce of gold. In the second quarter of this year, Fort Knox produced 55,976 ounces of gold. The addition of cold weather heap leach technology and an expansion west into the Gilmore project area extended the mine’s life to at least 2030 — and that was before last week’s announcement.
Fort Knox employs 655 workers, all of whom live in the Interior. Atchison said it is too early to know how many people the Peak Gold project will employ.
“In alignment with Kinross’ guiding principles, we will actively pursue ways to train and employ as many local people as possible — just as we have at Fort Knox,” she said. “We will also be hiring a community relations coordinator from the Tetlin/Tok area.”
The business plan is reliant on the use of Fort Knox’s mill and Atchison said they will continue to look at different trials and methods of operation. A preliminary analysis of adding the Peak Gold ore to the mill shows about four trucks an hour traveling between Tetlin and Fort Knox, “however these estimates could change as we complete the feasibility study,” she said. “There is still a lot of work to do on this aspect of the project, to be sure we understand the impacts and manage accordingly.
“We will provide updates once we have more specific information on the plan and we will work with all stakeholders to minimize impact on communities, especially those along the route,” Atchison said.