Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska has named Jillian Lush to head the nonprofit organization, which gives youths an opportunity for one-on-one mentorships with adults.
Lush has led Sprout Family Services in Homer for a decade. That organization’s core mission is to promote the healthy development of children in partnership with families and community.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska serves more than 300 youth throughout Alaska between the ages of 6 to 16, with 200 more on the waiting list. “Our highest priority is to serve more youth,” BBBSAK Board Chair Josh Brown said in a news release. “We know that with Jill’s experience as a coalition builder, we will grow Big Brothers Big Sisters’ statewide presence and become even more accessible to Alaska’s youth in need of our services.”
Lush earned a masters of Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis, and participated as a fellow in the Parent Infant Mental Health Post-Graduate Certificate Program, now housed at UC Davis.
“I am drawn to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska because my career in child and family development has shown me that mentorship works,” Lush said. She will start her role as CEO on May 24.