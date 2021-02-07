The difference between poor customer service and excellent customer service is measured in inches, not miles; and in moments, not hours. The corresponding lifetime value to us and to our customers for giving that extra inch or taking that extra moment can be immeasurable. The cost of not going the extra inch can also be immeasurable. Read on, these are actual emails received from this column’s readers:
Dear Charlie,
This summer I went to my bank dressed in a “power suit” similar to your pizza stained T-shirt and knee-holed sweats. I don’t think the teller realized that my family is kind of rich and has a lot of money on deposit there in a half-dozen different accounts. The bank was having a promotion for opening new kid accounts and while I technically didn’t qualify for their little coupon incentive, I asked if I could have two for my children since I was depositing several thousand dollars that day in the kids’ accounts.
The well-trained teller curtly said “no.” Undaunted, though taken slightly aback, I then asked her to check with her supervisor. After enduring a glaring stare from the supervisor, she came back and again said no.
When I told this story to my husband, he was annoyed and went to his branch (after work, wearing a suit). He talked with the manager who quickly apologized and gave him the two tickets. I am still steaming.
(Don’t judge a customer by his/her Carhartts!)
Dear Readers,
It’s natural, but dangerous to judge customers by their coveralls, especially in Fairbanks. Here is another absolutely true story relayed to me by my friend Diane:
Dear Charlie,
“I remember well the effort my mother put into customer service in the years she owned Zella's Dress Shop here in Fairbanks. She always believed in treating everyone fairly and providing service to all her customers. Once, a woman wrote her from jail asking for some clothes for when she got out. My mother put together a whole outfit for her, even went to the shoe store to get shoes to match and sent it off to the prison."
That woman became a loyal customer. Another time, a woman came into the store in old clothes, looking like she really needed a bath. None of the other saleswomen wanted to wait on her. My mother went over and offered to help and lo and behold, the woman had just come off of her gold mine. She spent a small fortune on new clothes.
“At my mother's memorial service, a woman stood up and told a story of how she had gone into the store, tried on an expensive dress and was about to buy it when my mother came over and said ‘honey, that's not the dress for you.' Thirty years later, that woman still remembered my mother's honesty and customer service.”
Dear Readers,
This was the week for customer service emails! Here is one more:
“I went into a department store to buy some dishes. With a store sale and other discounts, I was getting a terrific buy, but the computer didn't ring it up properly. The man helping me went to considerable effort to redo the sale, ring up each piece separately with all the discounts, and helped pack the dishes carefully. From another salesperson, I learned he was working way past the time he was supposed to get off. He made me a loyal customer for life. I thank him for his extra effort.”
An extra inch of effort and an extra moment of human kindness is sometimes, (perhaps often), rare, but can go a very long way.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.