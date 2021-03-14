As I sit in my office basking in the warm daylight streaming through my windows, I am reminded that we are finally crawling out of winter and leaping into a new spring. As I turn to gaze out my office window to enjoy a fresh spring day, for the first time in months, I see the stacks of papers, books and general mess piled all around me, the cobwebs in the corner of my office and the inches of dust that has settled in an office — for guys who like offices. My glow is starting to turn to shame.
For nature, winter is a time for resting. For businesses and people in Fairbanks, winter is a time to survive. For nature, spring is a time to plant and plan for the fall harvest. For businesses and people in Fairbanks, spring is a time to clean and prepare for growth.
Last week I had the privilege of writing in this space the importance of personal and organizational branding. I threw out Tom Peters’ challenge of nine ways to develop a personal brand that can make all the difference in the world to us as workers individually and to our organizations collectively. Three weeks ago it was still cold and still winter. It was a time for reflection. Now it is warm, (who would have thought 40 degrees was warm), and time to clean the cobwebs of winter out of ourselves and our organizations.
It is time to overcome the inertia of winter and plant the seeds for a harvest of individual and organizational vitality. I define organizational vitality as the sum of the audacity of individual self-renewal plans.
Self-renewal means new learnings, new experiences and our little community of Fairbanks is full of wonderful opportunities. However, we have to start planning for those new learnings and experiences right now or the lazy days of summer will soon be upon us and the opportunities may just pass us by. There are wonderful seminars from SkillPath, CareerTracks and the university that cover a range of topics from learning Microsoft Excel, to advanced leadership development for senior executives. UAF has a world class Summer Sessions with classes to meet everyone’s schedule. Registration is happening right now.
See:
https://www.ctc.uaf.edu/academics/professional-development/
We all know that our winter discards, covered by the snow, will soon have to be picked up off the sides of our roads to keep our community beautiful. So, too, it’s time to clean up our offices, clean out our minds. There is an old saying that beginning is one half done. I believe that saying because there is a magic in momentum. Do you believe it too? If so, what are you going to do about it Monday morning?
As for me, Monday ends my spring break at UAF. I will be in my office bright and early to clean out the accumulated garbage, dust off the shelves, sweep away the cobwebs and then spend the rest of the week designing some courses that I would like to take. Spring isn’t the time to take a break. That is what winter is for! To harvest in the fall, we have to begin to plant in the spring. It is now spring. We really do sow what we reap.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.