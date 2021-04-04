The Juneau Economic Development Council’s 10th annual Innovation Summit, set for April 7-9, will look at the balance between local and global commerce and how technology and innovation can help small businesses.
For the past decade, the Innovation Summit has gathered entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics and policy makers to network and create solutions to Alaska’s economic challenges. This year, the summit will be held virtually over three afternoons, allowing participants to dial in from anywhere.
It kicks off at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
This year’s keynote speakers are: Kristen Barker, a co-founder of Co-op Cincy and 1worker1vote and expert on the effects of alternative ownership structures on local economies; Michael Shuman, leading visionary on community economics and author of “Put your Money Where your Life is” will share; Jason Soza, former Chief Procurement Officer for the State of Alaska and Vice President, West, of Government Sourcing Solutions; Kimber Lanning, CEO of Local First Arizona Foundation and a leader in growing local economies from a state level.
In addition to the main presentations will be “Innovation Shorts,” similar to Ted Talks. Thirty of these condensed presentations scheduled, including such topics as local sourcing initiatives, scientific advances that address Alaska’s challenges, and innovative housing solutions. They are created and given by fellow attendees on their own area of expertise.
The summit also will include inductions to the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame (5 p.m. Wednesday) and the annual Pitch Contest.
Register for the event at jedc.org/innovation.