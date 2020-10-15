Kari Irish grew up on the Kantishna River, far from any inn or restaurant. Today, she operates the Roughwoods Inn and Cafe that her parents opened 23 years ago in Nenana.
Her father’s massive heart attack prompted the family’s move to town and the debut of that new business. So it has been part of her life for as long as she can remember.
Now, both her parents, Ruth and Larry Coy, are deceased and Kari and her husband operate the restaurant themselves, reminded every day of how her mother prepared Irish for this job.
“I worked this place for several years with my mom and always worked special occasions with her,” Irish said. “I’ve been around since she opened it.”
She lived nearby, and when her parents went on vacation, she stepped in during their absence.
“I was their step-in manager since 1997,” she said.
She learned a lot from her mother, without even realizing it. Many of those lessons are apparent only now, with her mother gone.
“It’s totally different working this place with someone who knows what they’re doing, to stepping in here blindly,” Irish said.
“The cool thing about mom was she never talked to me about the cafe. She kept business separate from personal. It was just one of those things. Roughwoods was Ruth, and mom was Mom.”
Yet she guided Irish to figure things out for herself and Irish often realizes now when she tackles a challenge, “Oh yeah, this is how Mom would do it.”
“She silently and quietly and behind the scenes, groomed me, without me knowing,” she said.
That included years of teaching her how to cook at home. Those lessons really help her now at the cafe.
“We’re not trained chefs,” Irish said. “We’re home cooks. We bring in our own recipes, our own ideas.”
The cafe is known for its breakfast sandwiches and made-from-scratch chicken-fried steak. Homemade soups and sandwiches are on the menu for lunch. Another popular item is the Tripod Hamburger, which includes eggs and ham.
“Every city has to have one special item,” she said. “We try very hard not to buy some pre-fab items.”
In 2013, Roughwoods Inn and Cafe added a microbrewery. It has been on a bit of hiatus lately, but will re-open soon, she said.
Roughwoods Inn and Cafe is open year-round. Overnight customers include visitors and contractors. Each room has a private bathroom and private entrance.
And they offer pickup service if you happen to fly into the Nenana Airport. Sometimes those pilots come to the area for work and sometimes they get held up in Nenana by bad flying weather.
Roughwoods Inn and Cafe also offers pickup and delivery service from the cafe.
“So we’ve added a couple things since M om was here,” Irish said.
Small town Nenana is where she wants to be. After growing up in the Bush, she needs that small community feeling, she said. She also married someone from Nenana.
“I’ve always been here. All my kids and their families are here. It’s a great place to stop and visit,” she said. “It’s a hidden little gem.”
Support from her family is another welcome advantage to being here, she said.
Irish put her name out there as a write-in candidate for the Nenana City Assembly in this month’s election. She didn’t win but received substantial support from voters. She generally tries to stay apolitical, she said, but sometimes feels she could offer service to the community in this way. She admitted she once ran for mayor of Nenana in the 1990s.
For now, her full attention is on grandchildren and the Roughwoods Inn and Cafe.
“It’s a rustic and very unique, charming little cafe,” she said. “We have an eclectic combination of items in here that make it Roughwoods. Not everything is polished. Not everything is brand new. It is all definitely unique.”
“The building has been here since the 1950s,” she said. “It went through the 1967 flood and all the floods Nenana has had since 1967 forward. It’s a strong, resilient building.”
The coronavirus pandemic has provided many challenges, but she remains determined to stay open as much as possible. Current hours are Wednesday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
