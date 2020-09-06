Here is the answer. What is the question?
• It is the richest country in the world.
• It deploys the largest military.
• It’s the center of world’s business and finance.
• It has the strongest education system.
• This country is the world center of innovation and invention.
• It has the highest standard of living and its currency is the world standard of value.
Do you know what country we are talking about? You’re absolutely right! It’s England in 1900.
Since 1900, the world has experienced a change curve that has been accelerating at breakneck speed. Paradigms, the set of assumptions, concepts, values and practices that constitutes a way of viewing reality, are shifting and past success in the old paradigm guarantees nothing in the new. In fact, past success often blinds us to new realities. Like it or not, you and I live in “interesting” times.
Our interesting times are terrifying but can also be exhilarating if we are willing to get out of our comfort zones, also known as “ruts” and start looking at the world through new eyes. If you haven’t changed the time of your wake-up alarm, or driven to work on a different route, or seen a business opportunity in the last week, then you may be in a rut. The only difference between a rut and a grave is how long you are in it.
The rewards for looking at the world through new eyes and acting upon what we see in interesting times can be huge. In 1945 a JC Penney shoe salesman named Sam saw the post-war America hitting the highway and moving to suburbs. He built rural Walmart stores, a company that now accounts for over 2% of the entire US gross domestic product.
Shortly thereafter in 1948, two brothers spotted the same trend and violated all the “rules” by opening a fast food restaurant in rural California that only served hamburgers, cokes, milkshakes and fries: no carhops, no dine-in tables and no chili dogs. Today, McDonald’s also boasts a significant chunk of our nation’s GDP. Yet, the two McDonald brothers sold the rights to franchise to Ray Kroc. They said, “who would buy a restaurant named McDonald’s?”
Skip ahead. In 1975 a geek named Bill quit Harvard, started a silly little software company, and made $16,005. Last year the geek delivered more than $125 billion in revenue, $43 billion in operating income, and more than $50 billion in operating cash flow — and returned more than $30 billion to shareholders of Microsoft that everyone laughed at in 1975.
But wait! There’s more! Remember, when paradigms shift everyone goes back to zero: In 1988 a 19-year-old Bangalore Indian named Bhatia landed in Los Angeles with $250 in his pocket. Nine years later he turned down, from 12 high powered Microsoft lawyers (see paragraph above), a $160 million cash offer for his crazy little business that gave away free email.
After a few more offers he did sell his business, called Hotmail, to Bill Gates for a little over $400 million.
Another example of thriving on chaos today comes from the two founders of Google. Here’s the business model:
You type in a question to this search engine and it comes back and says, “I don’t have a clue what the answer to your question is, but here’s a few thousand web sites you might check out.”
Google began as a research project in 1996, that’s only 24 years ago, and today Google has market capitalization of over $1 trillion.
How do I know? I googled it.
When our world is changing in every different direction at once, (like now), you can act entrepreneurial and take advantage of the new business paradigms.
Here is one more interesting success story: This company was founded in a small loft above a pizzeria in San Mateo, California, in 2005. In November 2006, only a year and a half later, the company www.youtube.com sold out to Google (remember them?) for $1.65 billion.
We live in interesting times of tremendous danger and tremendous opportunity for those who are willing to view the world through new lenses. Are you willing to step out and act upon the opportunities you see?
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the face of business in just six short months. Is your business positioned to wake up some morning to a newscaster announcing a COVID-19 vaccine that works?
How might that newscast change your business’ environment?
I’d like to thank Google for much of the research that went into this article.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.