According to Healthline.Com, here is the answer. What is the question?
“Restlessness, decreased motivation, irritability, and irregular sleep patterns.”
The answer, of course, is what are the symptoms of “cabin fever? The bad news is that cabin fever is real.
The good news is that there are many Ivan Gallagers found through organizations in Fairbanks who are successfully helping their organizations through the cabin fever epidemic brought on largely by a virus known as Covid-19.
The following is an email I received this week from Ivan:
“Ivan Gallagher
Tue, Nov 17, 5:49 PM
Greetings All,
The Holidays are here again. There are so many things we cannot do this year because of the pandemic. No parties, working from home and we must maintain social distancing to keep each other safe.
However, one thing we can do is donate to the Fairbanks Food Bank. There are many folks out there that are a great deal less fortunate this year because of the ongoing situation we are in.
We have a donation bin outside the mail room here at 604 Barnette and Dave and Megan in Student Assistance have a pickle jar for cash donations. Below is a link to the Fairbanks Food Bank website that lists their greatest needs.
https://www.fairbanksfoodbank.org/donate-items-we-need/
If you have items you wish to donate and would like me to pick them up at your location please let me know. We can arrange a time and I'll be there.
You can also make online donations via credit card or paypal directly to the Food Bank by clicking the blue and gold donation button at the top right corner of their website accessible through the link above.
Cheers All and be careful out there. :)
Ivan Gallagher
UAF Community and Technical College
Systems Tech.
604 Barnette
Fairbanks, AK 99701
Office (907) 455-2872
Mobile (907) 590-0099
FAX (907) 455-2840”
Ivan is not a UAF Manager, he is a computer guy. But Ivan is a leader in our organization helping UAF’s Community and Technical College staff, faculty and Students beat cabin fever.
What is Ivan’s secret to conquering cabin fever that he is sharing?
Stop dwelling on your problems and focus on helping others through theirs. That is the difference between average and significant.
Tune into this space next week for insights on how you can launch into the arena of significance during the Christmas season. There are many, many opportunities in Fairbanks.
If you, or your organization employ an Ivan doing something significant for our community, please email me before next Wednesday and we will publish your Christmas miracles. One person can make a difference regardless of their position in an organization.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.