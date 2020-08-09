In the classic book “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” Dale Carnegie asserts that the easiest way to make a positive lasting first impression is to smile. A good friend once asked me, “Charlie, why don’t you smile?”
When I replied that I was smiling, he suggested that I tell my face. Dennis told me that it takes fewer muscles to smile than to frown: 40 frowning muscles versus only 30 muscles to smile. My friend told me to stop working so hard.
Carnegie writes that the smile is “rest to the weary, daylight to the discouraged, sunshine to the sad, and nature's best antidote for trouble. Yet the smile cannot be bought or stolen because it is of no earthly good to anyone – until it is given away.”
I do not need to lecture anyone currently in business in Fairbanks about the importance of each and every employee generously dishing out smiles to each and every one of their customers (with the possible exception of dentists performing root canals). We would not still be in business if all employees (with a few exceptions — who need a gentle slap on the face), were not master smilers at work. What I want to remind each of us is also the importance of smiling to our coworkers and even strangers walking down the street.
Tourists, some of whom have saved all their lives to experience us and our town, revel when one of us “sourdoughs” offer an unsolicited smile, greeting and directions. Not only is this Golden Heart of Alaska attitude the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do. Chuck West built his tourism empire after picking up a pair of visitors to Fairbanks (way back when 2-Street was mud) and drove them around town on what was the first guided tour of Fairbanks. Read the book “Mr. Alaska, the Chuck West Story”; it is fascinating.
Besides the obvious business reasons for giving our guests and customers our smile, one never really knows what good a smile and a few kind words can do.
About 35 years ago a teacher at Lincoln High School in San Francisco saw a young girl sitting on the school’s steps. He stopped, looked down at her, and gave her a big smile and warm greeting. About a week later she stopped by his classroom after school and said to him, “do you remember me? Last week I was contemplating suicide when you said good morning, beautiful day isn’t it? I got to thinking that maybe it could be … and I just wanted to thank you.”
Well, he started blubbering and she started blubbering and before you and I start blubbering, let’s commit to enhancing everyone’s life we touch this summer – just a little bit more than we did last summer. We never know where it will end up.
As our brothers and sisters in Hawaii say: “Chai smile brah, it no goin’ broke your face!” Just to spice it up a little, if you see me on the street, in the store, or at work and I do not smile at you, then just slap me.
I look exactly like Dermot Cole.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.