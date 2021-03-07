Robert Hannum, a Texan who put down roots in Fairbanks, knows a thing or two — or even three —about running a small business in uncertain economic times.
After retiring from the military, Hannum, a single parent, launched a trio of tourism-related businesses. With an emphasis on quality, Hannum bought Pioneer Taxi, introduced Aurora Pioneer Tours and opened Aurora Pioneer Manor, a stately bed and breakfast off Chena Hot Springs Road.
“The three businesses are intertwined, so it made a lot of sense,” Hannum said.
Hannum strategically connected with travel agencies across the globe, signing contracts as the exclusive provider to take visitors to places that include Delta Junction, North Pole, Denali Park and even to raft rides on the Yukon River. Hannum seemed poised for success.
But then COVID-19 hit, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy declaring a Public Health Disaster Emergency. Travel slowed, businesses idled.
“Everything revolves around tourism with what I do,” Hannum said. “When COVID hit, a lot of the calls and emails disappeared.”
When Hannum scaled up his new businesses from 2017-2019, he felt that he could not go wrong. With his discipline from a background in the U.S. Navy and minted with an MBA from University of Alaska Fairbanks, Hannum had done his homework.
Tourism and hospitality are pillars of the Alaska economy. He is among more than 45,000 Alaskans who depend on tourism for their livelihood.
More than 2 million visitors were expected to the state in 2020, but business owners like Hannum lost the vast majority of their bookings. Their phones went silent. Nothing really had prepared Hannum for a pandemic that not only took lives but also livelihoods. Yet he hung on.
“Since January 2019, I’ve had one [travel agency] that we’ve done three trips with this winter. I have the capacity to do upward of 200 to 300 trips.”
Events such as Canada canceling its cruise season impacts Hannum, as passengers venture to Alaska’s Interior to experience Denali National Park and Preserve. The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, introduced by U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, may provide some relief. It would allow U.S. cruise ships to sail from Washington state to Alaska without traveling in Canadian waters, because of a pandemic-related ban in place until 2022.
Hannum also sees his own efforts to diversify as key to survival. When business stalled at his B&B, he could rely on his taxi cab business.
Customer interest and reservations are starting to come back. Hannum is projecting that if everything stays on track, his three businesses will rebound by fall 2021.
Indeed, Alaska as a vacation destination has made headlines in recent weeks as the state has been identified as a place where it is easy to social distance, avoid crowds, stay healthy — and still have a good time.
“I won’t lie about it. It has been a struggle,” he said. “We were operating at 1 or 2 percent capacity until this month.”
With the expiration of the state’s emergency disaster declaration, life is starting to return to normal. The Fairbanks airport bustles, with American Airlines slated this summer to join Alaska, United and Delta serving the Lower 48.
“In the last week, I have done nothing but answer calls” from people asking about charter tours, making reservations at the B&B and hailing his cab service.
Online marketing makes a difference for entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry, he said.
His bed and breakfast is garnering positive reviews from visitors. “We stayed at the Aurora Pioneer Manor specifically to view the northern lights, and we were not disappointed,” wrote a reviewer on Trip Advisor, using the moniker, World Traveler. “One of the nights we booked a tour directly with Robert, and he drove us all over the Fairbanks area to view the lights ... We had a great stay.”
Hannum enjoys the personal tourch. But he also has made sure that his businsses have a large digital presence, including on Explore Alaska, Expedia, Travelocity and Airb&b. Most of his bookings right now are coming from U.S. tourists. His tour business in March is at 30 percent capacity.
“People are tired of being stuck at home,” Hannum said. “They want to travel, and Fairbanks is a relatively cheap destination, without a large population.”
Contact staff writer Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575.