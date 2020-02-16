Whether you invest in the stock market, join in a new business or expand your existing business, investing is all about achieving a return for your investment. Typically businesses need a 5% or 10% return for a given investment, to counteract possible losses.
However, another aspect of business is insurance, not just for your car, home or business location, but also for your business’ future as well. Typically conventional car, house or business insurance for such things as accidents, fires or collisions are cross-financed by all the other insured individuals in a pool so that the typical insurance policy is relatively cost effective to purchase.
But when you think about the future of your business, there are some impacts against which you cannot insure. These can include competition, technological obsolescence or general downward business trends. We cannot easily insure our business against those types of negative impacts because we cannot cross-finance the situation with a pool of other insured businesses. Even stock investors know that downturns can happen, and in such a case, there is no easily purchased insurance.
What about other options? If you cannot buy stock, should you consider alternatives like gold? When you buy stocks particularly using a diversified portfolio, you may indeed achieve a 5% or 10% return over the years; however, if you buy gold, you may only attain a 1% or 3% return. Why would anyone buy gold?
One buys gold for the possibility of there being a general downturn, because a typical stock portfolio will decline and you will not be able to sell it for much. A gold portfolio will hold its value even in a downturn. So gold is insurance, not the kind you cross-finance with others, but the kind that hedges your normal investment strategy. Another option normally used is to put a certain percentage of your investments into bonds. Bonds are also a low return, high insurance value, hedging strategy for many investors. What these options give you is insurance of a broader nature, but you will accept a lower rate of return for greater safety.
This strategy can help your business too. Instead of a normal expansion plan, you hedge your bets into some sort of a side business or alternative investment that may offer a lower return than your normal investment, but which will be safer when things turn downward. Thus, a good business owner usually has two strategies: a normal, maybe even aggressive, investment strategy for your upside potential and a hedging strategy for your downside risks. The hedging strategy, while it does not gain as high of a return, does do well in poor business conditions.
This reminds me of Ancient Rome’s crisis in the third century where cooler, wetter weather caused the Western Empire farmers to change from growing wheat to growing millet. The millet could withstand the weather change better, although it was not as productive. Without the productive grain, though, the farmers could not as easily specialize and trade, where farmers would trade between each other for wheat, wine and livestock. So, that loss of trading was an additional productivity loss. This also reduced the tax revenue for Rome.
Rome had a simple solution, though: take coins, pound them on an imprint form, and make a one-denarius coin (with a 1 on it) into a two denarius coin (with a 2 on it). In the end, the farmers had to take care of their own needs more fully; instead of specializing and trading, they became jacks-of-all-trades, and they had to deal with coin inflation as well. This was the de facto economic decline of the Roman Empire.
In today’s business world, you can see such strategies too. For example, many of the old beer breweries such as Coors brand beer had to change strategies when small micro-breweries became popular. The largest breweries merged to become bigger companies with discount beer. This allowed them to carry on with a somewhat lower growth rate, but nevertheless with a vibrant business.
Dr. Douglas B. Reynolds is a professor of Economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ School of Management. He can be contacted at DBReynolds@Alaska.Edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business and Accounting.