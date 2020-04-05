Hawks Greenhouse has been around for over half a century and is still run by family members of the couple who set up what was originally a homestead.
“This year is our 60th anniversary, so we’ve been around for a little while,” said Angie Hawks, who, along with her husband Troy Hawks, owns and operates Hawks Greenhouse.
“I started here as a job out of high school to pay for college — one of three jobs I had to pay for college,” Angie continued. “Then I married the boss’s son and I’ve been here ever since.”
Hawks Greenhouse is a garden center and plant nursery, which grows and sells flowers, vegetable and herb plants, perennials, trees, houseplants and more. The business also deals in garden tools, soils and fertilizers, and garden decor. In Angie’s words: “We carry everything somebody would need or could use to grow and be successful in that, as well as some garden and home gift items to make their garden really pretty.”
Over the decades since its conception, much has changed: mechanization has taken time off the seeding process, many new variants of produce have been introduced and construction is currently underway on what will be the farm’s seventh greenhouse.
Origins
What is now Hawks Greenhouse began as a homestead, back before Alaska was a U.S. state. According to information on the Hawks Greenhouse website, Charles and Elaine came into Alaska via a “perilous journey up the ALCAN Highway” to begin a new life. They ended up raising seven children all of whom worked on the homestead and, according to the website “vegetable gardening was out of necessity.”
When the family found themselves with extra vegetables, they took them to a farmer’s market on South Cushman run by their oldest children, Mike and Carol. This, according to the Hawks, was an early iteration of what is now the Tanana Valley Farmer’s Market.
In 1988, the family moved Hawks Greenhouse to its current location and the business is now run by Charles and Elaine’s son Troy and his wife Angie. Angie was born on Elmendorf Air Force Base, but grew up in Fairbanks. After a couple of years working at Hawks Greenhouse, she and Troy married in 1989.
“We’re into generation number three — now our children work with us,” Angie said. “That can be a rarity!”
Current operations
Angie explained that Hawks Greenhouse has about 20,000 square feet of covered space and employs a staff of 16. The business’s output is roughly 50% flowers, 40% vegetable and herb plants, and 10% trees and shrubs.
According to Angie, prep for the growing season begins in January.
“Seasonality and temperature and climate is really our clock. We can go to September, but it depends on the weather or how busy we are. Being a farm, we are severely weather-dependent,” Angie said. “Helping customers and getting products to them and getting it grown to maturity really starts going this next coming week. About the second week of April we usually start to get really busy — usually.”
Angie’s hesitation is a result of the ongoing virus outbreak, which has led to adjustments to some aspects of the operation. According to Angie, contact with customers has been tough. Whereas typically a customer might come into the greenhouses, browse, ask advice and leave with a few plants, Angie has had to depend on things like social media to field questions and reach out to shoppers. Hawks Greenhouse has implemented curbside pick-up and its workshops, which are fun hour-long gardening tutorials, are now taking place online.
“We’re trying to adapt as much as possible,” Angie said. “We try very hard to share our knowledge with them. Right now it’s seed-starting guides, how to transplant seed, bulb-growing. Then we’ll change to lawn-care and prep. Then it’ll change later to how to set up a perennial garden.”
The virus, however, has not slowed down the internal operations of the greenhouse.
“Right now, we’re full steam ahead to plant every flower we can,” Angie said. “Today we’re transferring tomatoes, alyssum, and violas and getting things ready for summer.”
What's coming up this season?
The business has changed a lot over the decades. According to Angie, Hawks Greenhouse now features conveyors and an automatic seeder.
“We used to have to fill everything by hand. It took forever,” she said.
The business was also the first local greenhouse to begin offering custom basket planting and to host workshops for adults and kids — and the changes keep coming.
This year, the business is gaining a seventh greenhouse, which Troy and a number of colleagues are currently in the process of constructing. Angie said that the new growing space was necessary because of ever-increasing demand from customers. While the virus may be keeping everyone at home, Angie isn’t concerned about it stopping people from growing plants and vegetables.
“As far as our role in this, we have decided not to change production in what we’re doing. A lot of people are planning to do their own victory gardens,” she said. “We always grow with that in mind, but we’re making more efforts to do that and provide what they would need.”
Angie said that staff are currently in the midst of researching new types of vegetables, mainly those that are said to produce well in long daylight hours and cooler soils. They’ve been trialing various kinds and have had success with things like Skywalker Cauliflower.
“They’re large whiteheads and they’re very very productive here,” Angie said. “Actually we also have a Luke Skywalker figure that stands about four feet tall. We put him next to it.”
Other new veggie variants that Hawks Greenhouse has introduced into its line of products include a tomato called Golden Treasure, which Angie says has a long shelf life.
“It stores for a really long time,” she said. “We’ve grown that one for a while now and it’s really really good.”
The Hawks also happily give back to the community which supports them, by donating fresh produce to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and sharing plants with its clients so they can grow their own food.
“We grow extra veggie plants and sometimes if we have an overabundance of them, we’ll donate them to the Food Bank,” Angie said. “Our best year of harvest, we donated over 5,000 pounds of potatoes. I think it was the fall of 2017.”
For Angie, however, the work appears to be the reward.
“It’s fun. It’s been an adventure every single day,” Angie said with enthusiasm. “When you work together, there’s a different mindset I think, than what people are used to. But we work very well together and have fun doing it.”
