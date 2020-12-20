Harvest Alaska has completed its acquisition of BP Pipelines (Alaska) midstream ownership interests, which was approved by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska on Dec. 14. That gives Harvest, a subsidiary of privately owned Hilcorp Energy Co., BP’s 49% stakes in the trans-Alaska pipeline and Alyeska Service Co. Alyeska will continue to operate the pipeline, according to a Harvest news release.
The 800-mile pipeline system transports oil from the North Slope to the northern-most ice-free port in Valdez.
Harvest Alaska is based in Anchorage and operates the pipeline systems in Cook Inlet.