Study after study, survey after survey, reveal that long-term career success is 60-90 percent a function of the attitude we bring to work each and every second of each and every day.
When I graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks (on the 12-year plan), my dad sat me down and passed on the best advice I’ve ever had. He said, “Work harder than you’re paid to work” and “have a positive attitude, especially when you don’t.”
I asked, “How I can have a good attitude if I don’t feel like it?” He pulled out “dad’s board of education” and said attitude isn’t a feeling, it’s a decision, and that decision made each second of each day would make me or break me.
So, to the next generation of graduates, the local business sector awaits you. Here are some proven techniques to have a positive attitude, especially when you don’t. First, “fake it, ‘til you make it,” whistle or sing the “59th Street Bridge Song” (yes, I do remember the ‘60s, though I can’t sing, as Dermot Cole can attest).
Tell yourself you feel great, and pretty soon you will.
For readers, who would never lie even to themselves, recognize that you aren’t lying; you’re only telling yourself the truth in advance.
When you feel your attitude slipping, dash into the library, lock the stall, sit on the throne and read your personal vision statement and goals. Do you have a vision statement for your future and written goals? Only 3 percent of Harvard Business School’s 1955 graduates had written goals for their future, but 20 years later, that 3 percent had more than 90 percent of the class’s net wealth.
If you don’t have a personal vision statement and goals for your future, then today would be a good day to sit in Golden Heart Park and start writing. Keep that paper with you always and read it daily.
Sometimes, life kicks us so hard that the techniques above don’t help. If you wake up feeling like predigested snail dung, put on your “Superman” suit. If you don’t have a power suit that makes you feel good, then a red “S” somewhere on your underwear will work just as well — trust me. Also, you can get an extra boost if you fold a fresh $100 bill and keep it in your pocket. When you need to, reach in your pocket and feel it. Feeling cash in your pocket is a good thing. Since most people don’t, it will perk you right up.
Remember that where you are in life today is a function of your decisions and actions yesterday. How far you go in the future is a function of your decisions and actions today and tomorrow. Our actions are governed by our words and our words by our thoughts. Therefore, be careful what you put in the computer that sits on top of your neck. I suggest you read “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie at least once each year.
For those of you who, like me, are graduating “Magnathankulaudie,” take heart. Alaska business leaders will pay and promote those of you who display a great attitude and work ethic every second you are on the clock. From your former (or future) professor and on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, this is the most important advice we can give you on commencement day.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.