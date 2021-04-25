The board of ABR, Inc., has named Dr. Adrian Gall as president. She is the third person to hold that office in the Fairbanks-based, employee-owned environmental consulting firm’s 45-year history.
Gall’s longtime colleague and mentor, Steve Murphy, is retiring from executive duties after 40 years, including 18 as president. He will continue to serve on ABR’s board of directors.
“Our board of directors is thrilled to elevate Adrian to the top leadership position at ABR,” Murphy said in a statement. We could not be more confident in her ability to helm the ship. Adrian possesses the qualifications and the expertise to guide ABR’s development into an even more successful organization that will continue to have an impact on the direction of biological research in the Arctic and on the quality of environmental consulting services in Alaska.”
Gall began working at ABR in 2005 as a research biologist, was promoted to senior scientist in 2010 and director of research in 2017. She has a varied background as a wildlife biologist and marine ecologist, as well as skills in data management and statistics. She also is involved in research-oriented organizations such as the Pacific Seabird Group and the Arctic Research Consortium of the United States.
“I am grateful for the trust that the company’s founder and first president Bob Ritchie and second president Steve Murphy have placed in me to uphold ABR’s 45-year legacy of financial, environmental, and social sustainability,” Gall said in a statement. “With those principles as our compass, the team I have the honor of leading will remain dedicated to scientific integrity, passionate about serving our clients, and have fun doing it.”