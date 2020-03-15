Jaimee Coon knows a few tricks about styling a room. Start with an area rug or with a large art piece. In the living room, resist beginning with the couch.
“Everyone wants to start with a couch,” Coon said. “The reason you start with an area rug is that it will help define your style and color choices.”
Coon has found that most people can pick out a rug fairly quickly.
“People don’t get stuck on the rug,” she said.
Coon has been helping people decorate rooms since 2012. Her business is called All Mimsy Home. For $75, you can get an hour of consulting. Starting at $300, Coon will design a room. A full house design starts at $1,250.
Coon can assist people who aren’t looking to replace a bunch of furniture but simply want to refresh a room using what they already have, she said.
Many clients know what they want a room to look like but struggle to pull it together to match their vision, she said.
“I think most people never really finish a room because they don’t know how,” Coon said.
Clients can work with her online, creating a “virtual room” mockup. She also holds DIY classes in her design studio, teaching people to make hand-painted signs, pillow covers and other farmhouse decor. Her most popular workshop is a DIY cake stand. Students pay $35. Coon advertises the classes on her All Mimsy Home Facebook page.
The retired English teacher said the name All Mimsy Home was inspired by a line in a poem, “Jabberwocky,” by Lewis Carroll.
Repurposing furniture is how Coon got started in the room styling business. Friends and family liked her work, and she started selling pieces as a side hustle. That evolved into interior decorating and then the side hustle became the main hustle last year.
A design show, “Trading Spaces,” on cable television helped inspire Coon to take up decorating, she said.
“Nobody in my family were artists,” she said. “It took me a long time to accept that art and creativity can have a purpose.”
Coon’s house on Chena Ridge is her laboratory. She has family pictures on the walls, white couches and old cabinets enjoying a second life through paint. Her palette includes blue, gray and shades of white. Some of the rooms look right out of “House Beautiful Magazine.”
Coon said redecorating is less expensive people think. She updated her own kitchen cabinets and the vanity in her master bathroom by painting them. She described herself as a bargain shopper.
“I love repurposing things,” she said. “A piece that has a story is so much more meaningful than a brand new piece in many ways.”
One way Coon learns her clients tastes is by asking them to look through Pinterest or other design websites and share photos of the designs they like.
“Usually after people forward a few photos to me, I get a good idea of the colors they like, the styles they prefer, the function they need,” she said. “What I love about this is helping people make sure design isn’t just beautiful but it tells the personal story of that family or that client.”
