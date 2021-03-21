On Friday during Doyon, Limited's annual shareholder meeting, four people were elected to three-year terms on Doyon's 13-member board of directors.
Christopher Simon, Charleen C. Fisher, Walter "Wally" Carlo and Jennifer Fate will join existing members Cheryl Cadzow, Shirley Cleaver, Sonta Hamilton-Roach, Betty Huntington, Jerry Isaac, Georgianna Lincoln, Marvin Roberts, Orie Williams and Miranda Wright.
During the meeting, shareholders also heard a report on Fiscal Year 2020's financial performance. A pre-recorded keynote address by members of Doyon's early leadership team talked about the formation the Alaska Federation of Natives, Fairbanks Native Association, Doyon's incorporation and early investments, and the importance of education.
Shareholder of the Year awards went to:
• Chief Andrew Isaac Leadership: Kenneth “Kenny” Kokrine Esmailka, Kaltag
• Daaga’ Community Service: Donna Folger, Tanana,
• Hannah Solomon Elder of the Year: Clara Honea, Ruby, and Irene Roberts,
• Poldine Carlo Citizen of the Year: Marie Yaska, Huslia.
In addition, longtime Doyon, Limited employee, Carole Ann Newcomer received a special recognition from the Doyon board of directors.
Headquartered in Fairbanks, Doyon, Limited has more than 20,100 shareholders and was established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting, and tourism, is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America. Its mission is to continually enhance its position as a financially strong Native corporation in order to promote the economic and social well-being of its shareholders and future shareholders, to strengthen its Native way of life, and to protect and enhance its land and resources. For more information, visit www.doyon.com.