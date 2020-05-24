Five longtime Alaskans will be inducted into the Alaska Business Hall of Fame in January 2021.
They are:
• Dave Allen, president and CEO of Allen Marine Tours and Alaska Dream Cruises;
• Randy and Chanda Mines, owners of Bagoy’s Florist & Home;
• Rich Owens, owner of Jewel Lake Tastee Freez;
• Rex A. Rock Sr., president and CEO of Arctic Slope Regional Corp.
They are being honored for their direct impact toward furthering the success of the Alaska business and their support and commitment to Junior Achievement’s programs. They were chosen by their peers in the business community, according to a news release from Flora Teo, president of Junior Achievement of Alaska Inc.
The induction ceremony for the Alaska Business Hall of Fame is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021, at the Dena’ina Civic & Convention Center. In 1987, Junior Achievement of Alaska began the Alaska Business Hall of Fame to honor outstanding individuals of Alaskan business. Since then, the Hall of Fame has become one of the state’s most prestigious events, inducting new laureates every year.
“This class joins a group of more than 100 Hall of Fame laureates exemplifying the rich diversity of Alaska in terms of geographical regions, business and industrial heritage, and cultures. In essence, the laureates represent the foundation upon which the state of Alaska is built and continues to grow,” said Ret. Gen. Mark Hamilton, who will emcee the 2021 ceremony.
Call 344-0101 for information. Purchase tickets online at http://alaska.ja.org.
