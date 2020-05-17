Keith Blanchard’s family has been caring for the dead since the 1800s, but it was the 21st century that brought his funeral home to Alaska.
“So when they first started off — my family started off in 1860s in a little town outside of Toledo, Ohio — they were cabinet makers,” he said, “so they sold and made furniture from scratch and the cabinet makers at one time were the only ones that were also making coffins for families.”
The family segued from furniture to undertaking. It was just part of their business, according to Keith, and it wasn’t full time until after 1900 when they established an independently owned funeral home.
His great-great-grandfather, Ludger Blanchard, had sons who were all engaged in all aspects of the funeral home, but of their children, only two wanted to continue with the business. So Keith’s grandfather and great uncle ran the funeral home in Toledo. Eventually, his father worked there too.
Keith was in his junior year of college when he decided to try his hand at the family business.
“I went through three different majors and I worked one summer, ‘93, for the family for three months and I said you know what? I really think this is something I can do,” he said, “and I saw the value of really helping people out, and so it’s kind of a ministry.”
He went to mortuary school in 1994, where he met his wife, Amanda, in Cincinnati. Amanda came from a family business as well and she still assists with Blanchard Family Funeral Home today.
Keith said he got into the funeral service because there was an opportunity with his family to do that.
When he went to mortuary school around 25 years ago probably half the students there came from a family owned funeral home, he said, but now it’s probably under 10% of students who come from a family owned funeral home.
Offering a service
The Blanchards moved to Alaska in 2006, with Keith working at multiple funeral homes in the area. They moved back to Ohio in 2013 to take care of his dad after his mother died.
“So we moved back home for three years to take care of my dad,” he said, “and after he passed away we decided we wanted to go back up to Fairbanks and open our own funeral home.”
Construction on Blanchard Family Funeral Home started in 2016 and the family opened it in March 2017. It’s the solely locally owned and operated funeral home in the Fairbanks area.
People don’t always expect, when they need to come to Blanchard’s for help, that the family owned business really does handle everything themselves.
“When they come in and sit down with us and discuss the arrangements, whether it be burial or cremation, they don’t realize that we see it through ourselves,” Keith said. “We don’t do any outsourcing.”
There’s a duality to the type of work Blanchard Family Funeral Home does.
On the one hand there’s the tangible: they pick up those who have died, they handle burials and cremations, coordinate services and memorials and even work with the state (on a rotating basis with other funeral homes in the area) to care for people who have died, but have no family to give guidance on what to do.
“Other than traditional services and cremations we also sell headstones,” Keith said, “and we do a lot of those for Birch Hill and for Northern Lights Memorial Park, and then all of the state. So the outlying areas, we have all of the different villages that we ship monuments to for the cemeteries.”
There’s also merchandise, which has changed in style over the years: urns, keepsake jewelry memory glass with the deceased’s ashes inside and even fingerprint jewelry.
Then there’s the part of the job that’s intangible, when they work with grieving families.
“There is a huge emotional aspect of funeral service because people are looking to you for guidance in the worst time of their lives. So it’s not a cookie cutter situation,” Keith said. “You have to individually deal with each family and whatever their emotional needs are.”
Some people shut down, he said, while some are over the top, and you have to find where they’re at to be able to work with whatever their needs are at the time.
“So it is very emotional,” he said. “It does have a lot of stress with it, but the outcome of the situation is you feel like you’re helping them through a difficult situation the best that you can, to keep things more on a positive note when something bad has happened.”
Alaska and Outside
Now that COVID-19 is a concern, there have been some changes.
As far as procedures, they’ve always worn personal protective equipment, according to Blanchard, but now they’re having to use their masks more. When they go to peoples’ houses they ask what they would prefer them to do, coming into the family’s space.
Due to the long winters, when burials can not normally take place, the business owns a winter storage facility, which is being utilized now as families wait.
They can’t hold a traditional funeral right now, with people not being able to gather, Blanchard noted.
“So we’ve had to postpone more than a few funerals to have the traditional services, the graveside services, this summer when we’re able to gather outside together and do that,” he said.
They’ve also had to set up live streams from churches, where the pastor or priest and the deceased were the only ones in the room, so people could still go through the mourning process.
“It’s a very not traditional way of being able to do a funeral now,” he said. “I know it’s much worse in the Lower 48, where they don’t have the cremation rate that we do here.”
Cremation rates have changed over time in general, but they’re higher in Fairbanks than many places.
“Growing up myself in the midwest, at least where our funeral home was, we did say 99% traditional burials,” he said. “Maybe one time a year we would have a family that wished to have cremation.”
The same area is closer to 60% to 70% cremation now, according to Keith, just in the last 20 years. In Fairbanks it’s closer to 80% to 85% cremation, which he said he thinks a lot of which can be attributed to this area not having the traditional roots people might have in the midwest or the east coast, where all the family lives in the same town for generations.
“I think in Fairbanks you have a lot more people like myself, that came from the Lower 48 who were not born and raised here, so they do not have that tradition yet,” he said. “A lot of them are starting to put down roots, which I plan on never leaving Fairbanks. So I plan on being buried up at Birch Hill Cemetery.”
Fairbanks is also relatively small, in regards to population. Keith is a member of three different fraternal organizations, works on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce and coached high school football and baseball. He’s worked, before, with families he knows personally.
The hardest part of the work is handling children who have died or people who have died by suicide. Both are difficult for families and, he noted, the latter leaves so many unanswered questions.
“I wish those things did not exist, but unfortunately they do,” he said, “so we do the best we can to help families through that, but with that, the low side of the profession is children and suicides.”
The field can be very emotionally tolling on people, he said, and in this profession it’s unfortunate because a lot of people want to do it and do the right thing, but they can’t emotionally handle it in the long run.
There are still parts of the work that Blanchard enjoys, though, namely the satisfaction of helping people through a time in their life when they’re grieving, walking them through the steps to start healing again.
People look to funeral directors now, he noted, on the level of ministry with some families. Whether they sit and pray with the families or offer them a hug, letting them know they’re there to help 24 hours a day—and it doesn’t stop when they have the funeral, the burial or the cremation.
“They can call us back and come in and say hi to us,” he said. “Families will stop back months later and just sit down and just talk. So hopefully, they feel like we can be a comfort to them whenever they need us.”
