When Jamie Smith bought her first business, she served her first customer before she even opened the store.
One autumn evening a year ago, Smith was training her new staff in the brightly lit office of Once Upon A Child, a store that buys and sells gently used children clothes, books and toys. A woman who was about to give birth in a couple of days knocked on the door, and Smith and her team decided to open the store for that occasion.
“She is still a customer, and I was able to meet the baby,” Smith said about the woman. “Knowing the babies when they are in their mom’s belly and then seeing them grow up I think is pretty darn cool. It’s a special connection.”
Before Smith became the owner of the children’s store, she worked in the architecture field and on nonprofit projects. Originally from Wyoming, she said she wanted to root herself more in the welcoming and outdoors-loving Fairbanks community — and respond to the entrepreneurial calling she always had.
“My dad owned his own businesses while I was growing up, so I think it was always at the core of me just knowing that eventually I want to have my own business,” she said.
Looking for a business to buy, Smith came across Once Upon A Child, the Fairbanks location of the North American chain that had been for sale for three years, with almost everything in it liquidated, Smith said.
On Sept, 28, 2019, Smith purchased Once Upon A Child, just two days before it was going to close forever. Since the store was almost empty, she had to build it from the ground up.
When she needed it most, the Fairbanks community showed up to help her revitalize the store that has been in the city for 10 years.
“Everyone was thankful the store was going to stay,” Smith said. “We were flooded with people wanting to sell stuff. They wanted the store, they needed the store.”
Smith resumed the business on Nov. 1 of last year — just before the pandemic hit.
“That definitely took some creativity and ingenuity to work around,” Smith said.
During the start of the pandemic the store was closed, and Smith and her staff would do online personal shopping orders, she said.
“I would literally pull items from the aisles, line them up, take pictures and they would select what they wanted to purchase,” Smith said. “It was really fun and I also became a lot closer to some of the clients.”
Another example of creatively approaching the pandemic was how Once Upon A Child delivered items to the clients.
“We had someone collect their bag of Once Upon A Child items on their snowmobile so that we could maintain our 6-feet distance during a quick transaction,” Smith said. “And it just felt totally Alaskan, since we are technically the northernmost Once Upon A Child.”
Smith said that even during the pandemic, the need for children’s clothing didn’t stop and the staff of Once Upon A Child was still able to provide affordable clothing and toys to moms and families.
But leading a business during the pandemic — as well as building it from the ground up — was not easy. Smith said she spent seven days a week in the store, which in turn allowed her to build strong relationships with customers.
“I’m on a first-name basis with a lot of people,” she said. “From casual conversations to lifelong friends, I met so many people here.”
Another part of her job that keeps her energized is “seeing the kids in their imagination,” hearing the hilarious comments they make while running around and witnessing the special moments they have with their parents at Once Upon A Child.
“Foster parents will come to the store with a child they have just picked up who may only have the clothes on their back. Or a family who has just been in a house fire has to completely restart and rebuild,” Smith said. “Being able to be a part of their journey and provide the necessities such as apparel or toys that will provide them with entertainment and happiness are my most rewarding days.”
