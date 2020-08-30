Oh. Woe is me. Look what the COVID-19 pandemic has cost me! (Says the negative skeptic.)
Instead, let us look for opportunities we may have missed by dwelling on our problems rather than focusing on opportunities. Let us start by exploring the effect of the virus on education:
Schools began in the pre-Revolution era and were run by churches. Later, the government took over educating our youth. Since then education has remained stable, albeit predictable with minimal innovation in the public sector (at least by my observation), with exception of charter schools and home schools.
COVID-19 shattered that complacency in February of this year and today the battle cry in K-12 and higher education is “innovate, or die!”
The definition of “innovation” according to Webster is: “innovation [inəˈvāSH(ə)n] NOUN The action or process of innovating. “Innovation is crucial to the continuing success of any organization.”
[more] a new method, idea, product, etc...
After centuries our country’s education system is beginning to catch up with business innovation.
What does innovation have to do with education and the pandemic? I am glad I asked!
All over the country there are parents who must educate their children at home, but cannot take time away from work. Many of these innovative moms and dads are forming co-ops where multiple families join to share educating groups of children who used to be educated in a classroom rather than at home. This form of homeschooling is especially popular as various homeschool programs in Alaska receive the tuition support for parents that was reserved for public schools. I put my daughter in the Galena IDEA homeschool program as a high school freshman and she graduated with an associate of arts degree at 17 concurrent with her high school diploma.
That is an example of educational innovation. Not for everyone, however incredibly successful for my daughter who went on at 17 for a bachelor’s degree.
What about COVID and college? Thanks to COVID-19, traditional universities are being forced to innovate and develop quality online programs. I am proud that the UAF Community and Technical College was one the first to offer all of our courses and learn from home with CTC distance courses.
This fall 2020 semester, UAF Community & Technical College is offering more distance and online course options than ever before in response to the COVID-19 crisis. CTC’s distance courses come in a variety of forms that work with different learning styles and schedules.
Some courses that would normally be an in-class lecture, may now either be a video conference lecture, on a scheduled day and time or a course that you can work on at your own schedule.
Distance classes that are program-specific will vary based on learning material and hands-on requirements for skill-based requirements. A good example of this is the Culinary Arts & Hospitality program. They will have some online coursework, but will also practice hands-on skills in the kitchen. Other CTC programs that will mix online and in-person courses include Process Technology, Fire Science, health care programs and more.
CTC also has fully online programs such as the Associate of Arts, Applied Business and Accounting, Early Childhood Education, Medical Billing & Coding, Paralegal Studies, Information Technology, and more.
In addition to distance courses, CTC will also offer in-person courses that follow UAF’s COVID-19 policies for safety, including masks, sanitation and social distancing
I am even teaching my ABUS F154 Human Relations course on weekends in November.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.