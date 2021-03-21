The 2021 Alaska Farmers Market Association will hold a free, one-day virtual summit with keynote speaker Qiana Mickie and discussions about food access, funding opportunities, marketing, networking and more from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 9.
Registration is free, but required to access the virtual platform.
Mickie is a food systems and equity consultant based in Harlem, New York. For the past 11 years, she has worked to increase the viability of farming and access to healthy foods. She is the former executive director of Just Food and seeks to identify leadership opportunities for small and mid-scale regional farmers, youth, mixed income communities and Black, Brown and other communities of color.
Other speakers include:
• Ben Feldman, executive director of Farmers Market Coalition
• Sarah Jensen, Washington State farmers market manager
• Darlene Wolnik, Farmers Market Coalition,
• Tricia Kovacs, deputy administrator for the Transportation and Marketing Program, USDA.
• Alexandra Lustig, co-founder of Learn Grant Writing.
Sessions include such topics as grant programs that support farmers markets; the 2023 Farm Bill; public food assistance; grant writing; social media; mental health first aid and suicide prevention; market evaluation and the farmers market legal toolkit.
For more information, a draft schedule, and to register (free but required), go to www.alaskafarmersmarkets.org/2021-alaska-farmers-market-summit-april-9-2021/